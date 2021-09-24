How they match up: Baylor vs. Iowa State

Baylor offense vs. Iowa State defense

Baylor’s offense has transformed from one of the worst in the Big 12 to the best so far this season. The Bears lead the Big 12 with 558.7 total yards and 46.7 points per game, and their ground game is by far the best in the league with 321.3 yards per game. Iowa State’s defense has arguably been the best in the Big 12 by allowing a league low 192.7 yards per game while ranking second behind Baylor by limiting opponents to 13.3 points.

Edge: Baylor

Baylor defense vs. Iowa State offense

There isn’t a more balanced offense in the league than Iowa State with proven quarterback Brock Purdy and All-America running back Breece Hall leading the way. Charlie Kolar is one of the best tight ends in the country while wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson is the Big 12’s leading receiver with 20 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Baylor’s veteran defense has been as good as expected, but the Bears are seeking a better pass rush after collecting just three sacks in the first three games.

Edge: Iowa State

Key matchup: Baylor O-line vs. Iowa State D-line