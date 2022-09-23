How they match up: Baylor vs. Iowa State

Baylor offense vs. Iowa State defense

Following a disappointing 7-6 season, Iowa State is off to a 3-0 start mostly behind a defense that’s been one of the best in the country by allowing 234.3 yards and nine points per game. Baylor’s offense is still very much a work in progress despite rolling up 501 yards in last week’s 42-7 pounding of Texas State. Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has structured a close to the vest game plan for sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen the last two weeks, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see a similar approach against the Cyclones.

Edge: Iowa State

Iowa State offense vs. Baylor defense

It’s strange to see an Iowa State offense without quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Breece Hall, who are both gone to the NFL. But sophomore Hunter Dekkers has performed well by passing for 745 yards and eight touchdowns while Jirehl Brock ranks fifth among Big 12 rushers with 280 yards and a touchdown. But Baylor’s defense has been the strength of the team so far, even though the Bears would like to force more turnovers after forcing just two fumbles so far.

Edge: Baylor

Key matchup: Baylor RB Richard Reese vs. ISU defensive front

Freshman Richard Reese was the breakout star against Texas State as he exploded for 156 yards and three touchdowns. He showed his wheels on a 52-yard scoring run to open the fourth quarter. But Baylor coach Dave Aranda still wants the offensive line to play with more of an edge, an absolute necessity against an Iowa State defense that’s allowed a Big 12-low 60 yards rushing per game and 2.6 yards per carry.

Edge: Iowa State

Special teams

After Isaiah Hankins missed a 43-yard field goal in overtime and a PAT in regulation against BYU, Aranda replaced him with senior John Mayers, who hit all six PATs against Texas State. Issac Power continues to impress as he ranks third in the Big 12 with a 44.2-yard punting average. Iowa State’s Tyler Perkins is just behind Power with a 44.1-yard punting average. But the Cyclones have had three kicks blocked so far, which could be crucial in a tight game.

Edge: Baylor

Intangibles

The Cyclones will have plenty of motivation after last year’s 31-29 loss at McLane Stadium, which sent a major signal that the Bears were for real as they made their first big step toward the Big 12 championship. The Cyclones were ranked No. 14 when they lost to the Bears, and underachieved throughout the season. Once again, this is a pivotal game for both teams. Iowa State is always tough to beat in Ames behind a fan base that’s thrilled about the Cyclones’ 3-0 start.

Edge: Iowa State

— John Werner