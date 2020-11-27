How they match up: Baylor vs. Kansas State

Baylor offense vs. Kansas State defense

With the running game picking up some steam, the Bears have shown some good signs offensively in recent games. Redshirt freshman running back Qualan Jones rushed for 86 yards on 21 carries in a 24-23 to loss to Texas Tech two weeks ago, which helped take some of the pressure off quarterback Charlie Brewer. Kansas State’s defense has been solid most of the season, but allowed 539 yards in a 45-0 loss to Iowa State last weekend in Ames.

Edge: Baylor

Kansas State offense vs. Baylor defense

The Baylor defense has revealed glimpses of becoming the ball hawking team that it was last year. The Bears have intercepted four passes in the last two games against Iowa State and Texas Tech as linebacker-safety Jalen Pitre has returned two picks for touchdowns. The Wildcats’ offense ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 25.5 points per game and couldn’t find the end zone last week against the Cyclones.

Edge: Baylor

Key matchup: KSU quarterbacks vs. Baylor secondary