How they match up: Baylor vs. Kansas State

Baylor offense vs. Kansas State defense
With the running game picking up some steam, the Bears have shown some good signs offensively in recent games. Redshirt freshman running back Qualan Jones rushed for 86 yards on 21 carries in a 24-23 to loss to Texas Tech two weeks ago, which helped take some of the pressure off quarterback Charlie Brewer. Kansas State’s defense has been solid most of the season, but allowed 539 yards in a 45-0 loss to Iowa State last weekend in Ames.
Edge: Baylor
Kansas State offense vs. Baylor defense
The Baylor defense has revealed glimpses of becoming the ball hawking team that it was last year. The Bears have intercepted four passes in the last two games against Iowa State and Texas Tech as linebacker-safety Jalen Pitre has returned two picks for touchdowns. The Wildcats’ offense ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 25.5 points per game and couldn’t find the end zone last week against the Cyclones.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: KSU quarterbacks vs. Baylor secondary
One of the strengths of Baylor’s defense has been pass coverage led by cornerbacks Raleigh Texada and Kalon Barnes. The Bears rank third in the Big 12 by allowing 199.8 yards passing per game with a league-low six touchdown passes. The Wildcats used both Will Howard and Nick Ast at quarterback against Iowa State, but they combined to hit just nine of 19 passes for 76 yards and an interception.
Edge: Baylor
Special teams
Both the Bears and Wildcats feature dynamic return men. Baylor’s Trestan Ebner leads the Big 12 with a 34.8-yard average and two touchdowns on 13 kick returns while Iowa State's Phillip Brooks is the league’s top punt returner with a 23.7-yard average and two scores on 11 returns. KSU’s Blake Lynch has nailed 10 of 14 field goals and Baylor’s John Mayers is seven of 10. Baylor's Issac Power is averaging 41.6 yards per punt while KSU’s Jack Blumer is averaging 40.1 yards.
Edge: Kansas State
Intangibles
The Bears haven’t played at McLane Stadium since a 33-23 loss to TCU on Oct. 31, so they’ll be anxious to play before their fans. The Wildcats have dropped three straight games, including a 37-10 road loss to West Virginia and last week’s 45-0 blowout loss at Iowa State. The Bears are looking to break a five-game losing streak, and a road weary Kansas State squad might be the answer.
Edge: Baylor
— John Werner
