How they match up: Baylor vs. Kansas State

Baylor offense vs. Kansas State defense

The Bears have found their niche in the last three wins as a run-based offense that sets up quarterback Blake Shapen’s play-action passes. Richard Reese rushed for 186 yards against Kansas and 148 against Texas Tech before Craig “Sqwirl” Williams picked up 192 against Oklahoma. The formula should continue to work against a Kansas State defense that ranks sixth in the Big 12 by allowing 148.3 yards rushing per game.

Edge: Baylor

Baylor defense vs. Kansas State offense

There’s isn’t a more dynamic running back-quarterback rushing duo in the Big 12 than Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn and Adrian Martinez. Vaughn ranks third in the Big 12 with 975 yards rushing and five touchdowns while Martinez is the top running quarterback with 617 yards and 10 scores. Baylor’s rushing defense ranks third in the league by allowing 127.1 yards per game, but the Wildcats’ unique combination will be a big test.

Edge: Kansas State

KSU QB Adrian Martinez vs. Baylor pass defense

If Baylor can control Kansas State’s running game, Martinez will be forced to pass. He’s thrown just one interception this season, but that was the case for Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel going into last week’s game against the Bears. Safeties Devin Lemear and Christian Morgan and linebacker Dillon Doyle each picked off Gabriel passes, giving the Bears eight in the last two games. Forcing turnovers has been the biggest reason the Bears have won their last three games.

Edge: Baylor

Special teams

Great special teams play is a Kansas State hallmark, and the Wildcats feature it again this season as Phillip Brooks is averaging 20.1 yards on punt returns and Malik Knowles is averaging 22.4 yards on kick returns. Ty Zentner ranks fourth in Big 12 punting with a 43.4-yard average and has hit all four field goal attempts. Baylor’s special teams are also solid as Gavin Holmes is averaging 13.3 yards on punt returns, Isaac Power is averaging 42.4 yards on punts and John Mayers has nailed all six field goals.

Edge: Kansas State

Intangibles

After winning the last two games on the road, the Bears are back home for the first time since a 35-23 win over Kansas on Oct. 22. A full house is expected in chilly weather at McLane Stadium. The Bears have won six of their last seven games against the Wildcats in Waco, but the last two have gone down to the wire as Baylor pulled out a 37-34 win in 2018 and a 32-31 win in 2020. Saturday night's matchup will also likely be a photo finish.

Edge: Baylor

— John Werner