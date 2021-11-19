How they match up: Baylor vs. Kansas State

Special teams

Isaiah Hankins has been a solid kicker for the Bears all season by hitting 10 of 13 field goals while Issac Power is averaging 44.7 yards on 33 punts. Kansas State kicker Chris Tennant has hit three of five field goals while punter Ty Zentner is averaging 45 yards on 30 punts. But the Wildcats get the edge special teams edge due to dangerous kick returner Malik Knowles, who is averaging a league-best 32.1 yards on 17 returns while busting loose for two touchdowns.

Intangibles

The Wildcats sail into the game with a four-game winning streak and are already bowl eligible at 7-3, while Baylor is 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the Big 12. Bill Snyder Family Stadium is always a tough place to play due to a passionate fan base that will likely pack the 50,000-seat stadium. Baylor is 6-0 at home but has yet to prove it can beat a good team on the road. But the veterans on the Bears’ squad were part of the 2019 team that pulled off a 31-12 win in Manhattan, and will have plenty of incentive to do it again to stay in the Big 12 championship game race.