How they match up: Baylor vs. Kansas

Baylor offense vs. Kansas defense
Since making the first start of his college career against the Jayhawks in 2017, Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer has gone 3-0 against them. The Bears are expected to run a faster tempo offense with former North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora as offensive coordinator. The Jayhawks’ pass defense is vulnerable after giving up three touchdown passes in a Sept. 12 season-opening 38-23 loss to Coastal Carolina. Brewer should be able to exploit it with veteran receivers like Tyquan Thornton and RJ Sneed.
Edge: Baylor
Baylor defense vs. Kansas offense
The Bears have miles to go to grow into the superb defense that they were in 2019. The biggest question mark is finding a pass rush after losing all three starting defensive linemen, including All-American James Lynch. The Jayhawks have some weapons like running back Pooka Williams and wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Though all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Raleigh Texada are the only returning defensive starters from 2019, the Bears have enough veterans back to handle the Jayhawks.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: BU offensive line vs. KU defensive line
Baylor’s offensive line is looking for considerable improvement after allowing a Big 12-high 38 sacks last year. But the addition of UCLA graduate transfer tackle Jake Burton will help a line that returns veterans like Connor Galvin, Blake Bedier and Casey Phillips. The Jayhawks’ defense didn’t produce a sack or force a turnover last week against Coastal Carolina, so this should be a game for Baylor’s offensive line to get its feet on the ground.
Edge: Baylor
Special teams
Baylor’s special teams are in good hands with John Mayers returning after hitting 16 of 19 field goals last season and punter Issac Power back after averaging 40.3 yards on 69 attempts. Kansas kicker Jacob Borcila hit one of two field goals against Coastal Carolina, missing a 53-yarder and hitting one from 47 yards. Kyle Thompson hit a 30-yard punt in his only attempt in the season opener.
Edge: Baylor
Intangibles
Baylor coach Dave Aranda will finally make his head coaching debut after three games were called off for COVID-19 reasons. He’s liked the way the Bears have developed during practice, but is looking forward to seeing them in game action. It will be interesting to see if the crowd at McLane Stadium will make an impact on the game since it will be operating at 25 percent capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Bears are 9-0 all-time at home against the Jayhawks and shouldn’t blemish that record Saturday night.
Edge: Baylor
— John Werner
