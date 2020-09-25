How they match up: Baylor vs. Kansas

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Baylor offense vs. Kansas defense

Since making the first start of his college career against the Jayhawks in 2017, Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer has gone 3-0 against them. The Bears are expected to run a faster tempo offense with former North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora as offensive coordinator. The Jayhawks’ pass defense is vulnerable after giving up three touchdown passes in a Sept. 12 season-opening 38-23 loss to Coastal Carolina. Brewer should be able to exploit it with veteran receivers like Tyquan Thornton and RJ Sneed.

Edge: Baylor

Baylor defense vs. Kansas offense

The Bears have miles to go to grow into the superb defense that they were in 2019. The biggest question mark is finding a pass rush after losing all three starting defensive linemen, including All-American James Lynch. The Jayhawks have some weapons like running back Pooka Williams and wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Though all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Raleigh Texada are the only returning defensive starters from 2019, the Bears have enough veterans back to handle the Jayhawks.

Edge: Baylor

Key matchup: BU offensive line vs. KU defensive line