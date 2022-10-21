How they match up: Baylor vs. Kansas

Baylor offense vs. Kansas defense

With Blake Shapen returning to practice this week, it appears he has a good shot to come back from a head injury that he suffered in Baylor’s 43-40 loss to West Virginia. The Bears rolled up 590 yards against the Mountaineers, but were plagued by three turnovers, including a 65-yard touchdown return by Jasir Cox following Shapen’s fumble. With Richard Reese leading the ground game, the Bears should have a chance to put up a lot of points against a Kansas defense that ranks eighth in the Big 12 by allowing 30 points per game.

Edge: Baylor

Kansas offense vs. Baylor defense

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury, but Baylor’s defense will still have to contend with senior Jason Bean, who has thrown eight TD passes in the last two weeks. Devin Neal has been a productive back with 505 yards rushing and five scores. The Bears allowed a season-high 500 yards last week as they repeatedly missed tackles. Baylor hasn’t been the ballhawking defense that it was last year as the Bears have forced just six turnovers in their 3-3 start.

Edge: Kansas

Key matchup: BU receivers vs. KU secondary

The Jayhawks rank ninth in the league by allowing 293.7 passing yards per game and 12 touchdowns, which will light up the eyes of Baylor’s receivers. Sixth-year senior Gavin Holmes is coming off his best career game as he riddled West Virginia for seven catches for 210 yards and a touchdown. Though tight end Ben Sims leads the Bears with 22 catches, Holmes has made 16 catches for 390 yards and three scores while Hal Presley has made 15 catches for 191 yards and two scores and Monaray Baldwin has made 14 catches for 303 yards and three TDs.

Edge: Baylor

Special teams

Despite West Virginia’s block of John Mayers’ PAT attempt, he’s been perfect on field goals as he’s hit all four since replacing Isaiah Hankins. Issac Power continues to be one of the best punters in the Big 12 as he’s averaging 44.2 yards. Comparatively, Kansas kicker Jacob Borcila has hit just three of six field goals while Reis Vernon is averaging 41.9 yards per punt. Baylor’s kick coverage has been spotty this year, but showed some improvement against West Virginia.

Edge: Baylor

Intangibles

Baylor is riding a 12-game winning streak against the Jayhawks, including last year’s 45-7 thrashing in Lawrence. But under second-year coach Lance Leipold, this is a much better Kansas team that won its first five games before losing to TCU and Oklahoma. Sitting at 3-3, this could be called a must-win game for the Bears since their next two are on the road against Texas Tech and Oklahoma. With a homecoming crowd on hand, Baylor will likely deliver a much better performance than in the last two losses to Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

Edge: Baylor