How they match up: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

Baylor offense vs. Oklahoma State defense

Facing an Iowa State defense that was ranked in the top 10 nationally, Baylor's offense delivered its best all-around game in last week's 31-24 road win. Blake Shapen was highly effective as he hit 19 of 26 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns while freshman Richard Reese continued to impress by rushing for 78 yards and a touchdown. Oklahoma State's defense doesn't appear to be the lockdown unit that defensive coordinator Jim Knowles produced last season before he moved to Ohio State.

Edge: Baylor

Oklahoma State offense vs. Baylor defense

Oklahoma State ranks second in the country with 49.7 points per game, but Baylor will be the first high level defense the Cowboys will face. The Cowboys are averaging 511.3 yards behind Spencer Sanders' efficient passing and a crew of running backs led by Dominic Richardson. The Bears' run defense has been tremendous through the first four games as opponents are averaging just 79.5 yards and 2.6 yards per carry. By stopping the run, the Bears hope to make OSU's offense one-dimensional.

Edge: Baylor

Key matchup: OSU QB Spencer Sanders vs. Baylor pass defense

Sanders was the first-team all-Big 12 quarterback last season, but he was a turnover machine against the Bears. He threw seven interceptions in two games, including four in Baylor's 21-16 Big 12 championship game win. Sanders only threw five interceptions the rest of the 2021 season. The gunslinger is off to a great start by passing for 916 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception, but the Bears seem to have his number.

Edge: Baylor

Special teams

The Cowboys are known for special teams, and this year is no exception as Brennen Presley is a tremendous punt and kick returner. Baylor has a dynamic punt returner of its own in Gavin Holmes, who is averaging 16.7 yards on six returns, including a 72-yard touchdown against UAlbany. Both Baylor's Issac Power and OSU's Tanner Brown are solid punters, but the Cowboys have the edge in kicking as Brown has nailed both field goal attempts, including a 43-yarder.

Edge: Oklahoma State

Intangibles

McLane Stadium will be in Gold Out mode as fans try to make the atmosphere more intimidating for No. 9 OSU in this Top 25 matchup. However, the Cowboys will have plenty of motivation after former Baylor safety Jairon McVea stopped Dezmon Jackson short of the goal line to preserve the Big 12 championship game win. The No. 16 Bears need to protect their home turf because their road schedule is absolutely brutal. But this will likely be their toughest home game.

Edge: Oklahoma State

— John Werner