How they match up: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

Baylor offense vs. OSU defense

With Baylor’s offense unable to run the ball effectively, quarterback Charlie Brewer has become a target for defenses. The Bears picked up just 25 yards rushing on 26 carries in last week’s 27-14 loss to Oklahoma, forcing Brewer to throw 56 passes with 30 completions for 263 yards and a touchdown. If redshirt freshman Qualan Jones returns to the backfield after missing the last two games, Baylor’s offense might show more balance but probably not enough.

Edge: Oklahoma State

OSU offense vs. Baylor defense

Whether Chuba Hubbard or Dezmon Jackson has been the main man in the backfield, the Cowboys running game has been productive. With Hubbard out, Jackson has rushed for 353 yards in the last two games against Texas Tech and TCU. Baylor’s defense has played well throughout the season, and is coming off perhaps its best performance by holding Oklahoma to a season-low 269 yards. But OSU's running game is at another level.

Edge: Oklahoma State

Key matchup: Baylor offensive line vs. OSU defensive line