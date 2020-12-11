How they match up: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

Baylor offense vs. OSU defense
With Baylor’s offense unable to run the ball effectively, quarterback Charlie Brewer has become a target for defenses. The Bears picked up just 25 yards rushing on 26 carries in last week’s 27-14 loss to Oklahoma, forcing Brewer to throw 56 passes with 30 completions for 263 yards and a touchdown. If redshirt freshman Qualan Jones returns to the backfield after missing the last two games, Baylor’s offense might show more balance but probably not enough.
Edge: Oklahoma State
OSU offense vs. Baylor defense
Whether Chuba Hubbard or Dezmon Jackson has been the main man in the backfield, the Cowboys running game has been productive. With Hubbard out, Jackson has rushed for 353 yards in the last two games against Texas Tech and TCU. Baylor’s defense has played well throughout the season, and is coming off perhaps its best performance by holding Oklahoma to a season-low 269 yards. But OSU's running game is at another level.
Edge: Oklahoma State
Key matchup: Baylor offensive line vs. OSU defensive line
After COVID-19 hit Baylor’s offensive line hard early in the season, the Bears hoped they would be more productive when everybody returned. But that hasn’t been the case as the Bears are the Big 12’s worst running team while protection for Brewer has been shaky. While not spectacular, Oklahoma State’s defensive line has been solid by accumulating 28 sacks with defensive end Tyler Lacy leading the way with four.
Edge: Oklahoma State
Special teams
The Cowboys feature one of the best kickers in the Big 12 as Alex Hale has hit 13 of 14 field goals. Coming off a game-winning 30-yard field goal against Kansas State, Baylor kicker John Mayer didn’t come close against the Sooners as 46 and 47-yard attempts fell well short. Baylor’s biggest weapon on special teams is kick returner Trestan Ebner, who is averaging 35.2 yards on 14 returns. But his effectiveness is questionable after leaving the Oklahoma game with a high ankle sprain.
Edge: Oklahoma State
Intangibles
With COVID-19 taking its toll, this season is staggering to a close. An outbreak that affected Baylor’s offensive coaching staff led to the Bears closing their football facility on Thursday. But it appears Baylor’s roster is in good enough health to play. Oklahoma State had been in the running for the Big 12 championship game until last week’s 29-22 loss to TCU ended that hope. Still this is a talented Cowboys squad that will be difficult for Baylor to beat.
Edge: Oklahoma State
— John Werner
