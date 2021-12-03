How they match up: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

Baylor’s offensive line is unquestionably the most improved unit on the team, helping the Bears lead the Big 12 with 446 yards per game while ranking third with 33.4 points. The Bears have given up a league-low 12 sacks, but they’ll face a fierce Oklahoma State pass rush that is far and away the conference leader with 49 sacks. Defensive end Collin Oliver is one of the best pass rushers in the league with 9.5 sacks.

Edge: Oklahoma State

Special teams

Baylor’s Trestan Ebner was named Big 12 specialist of the year as he’s averaged 21.4 yards with a touchdown on kick returns and a league-best 8.8 yards on punt returns. Baylor’s Isaiah Hankins has hit 14 of 18 field goals, while Issac Power is averaging 45.4 yards per punt. OSU’s Tom Hutton is averaging 42 yards per punt and Tanner Brown has hit 11 of 14 field goals.

Edge: Baylor

Intangibles