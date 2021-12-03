How they match up: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

Baylor offense vs. Oklahoma State defense
Oklahoma State’s defense is the best in the Big 12, allowing 281.4 yards and 16.4 points per game. In a 24-14 loss on Oct. 2 in Stillwater, the Bears saw how good the Cowboys were when they were held to a season-low 280 yards with only 107 coming on the ground. It’s unknown whether quarterback Gerry Bohanon will start after he pulled his hamstring two weeks ago against Kansas State. Redshirt freshman Blake Shapen has done a solid job stepping in but hasn’t faced a defense nearly this good.
Edge: Oklahoma State
Baylor defense vs. Oklahoma State offense
Baylor’s defense has ranked among the best all season and features the Big 12 defensive player of the year in safety Jalen Pitre, a Thorpe Award finalist who leads the league with 15.5 tackles for loss. Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders was named first-team all-Big 12, but the Bears intercepted three passes in the first meeting. Jaylen Warren is a workhorse running back who has rushed for 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he needed 36 carries to pick up 125 yards against the Bears.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: Baylor O-line vs. OSU D-line
Baylor’s offensive line is unquestionably the most improved unit on the team, helping the Bears lead the Big 12 with 446 yards per game while ranking third with 33.4 points. The Bears have given up a league-low 12 sacks, but they’ll face a fierce Oklahoma State pass rush that is far and away the conference leader with 49 sacks. Defensive end Collin Oliver is one of the best pass rushers in the league with 9.5 sacks.
Edge: Oklahoma State
Special teams
Baylor’s Trestan Ebner was named Big 12 specialist of the year as he’s averaged 21.4 yards with a touchdown on kick returns and a league-best 8.8 yards on punt returns. Baylor’s Isaiah Hankins has hit 14 of 18 field goals, while Issac Power is averaging 45.4 yards per punt. OSU’s Tom Hutton is averaging 42 yards per punt and Tanner Brown has hit 11 of 14 field goals.
Edge: Baylor
Intangibles
The Big 12 championship game winner will earn a trip to the Sugar Bowl, but the loser could still get there. With an 11-1 record, Oklahoma State has a great shot at reaching the College Football Playoff if Alabama, Michigan or Cincinnati lose their conference championship games. With their 10-2 record, the Bears are a CFP long shot. But they have plenty of incentive to win their third Big 12 title, and should feel comfortable at AT&T Stadium since they played in the 2019 Big 12 championship game in a 30-23 overtime loss to Oklahoma.