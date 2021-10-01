 Skip to main content
HOW THEY MATCH UP: BAYLOR vs. OKLAHOMA STATE
Baylor offense vs. Oklahoma State defense

Gerry Bohanon and company came out on fire by scoring touchdowns on the first three drives against the Big 12-leading Iowa State defense. But after gaining 212 first-half yards, the Bears gained just 70 and didn’t produce an offensive touchdown in the second half of a 31-29 win at McLane Stadium. The Cowboys’ defense will show a lot of different looks, and has been solid by allowing 311.5 yards and 19.8 points per game in a 4-0 start. The Bears will need to find a lot more consistency.

Edge: Oklahoma State

Baylor defense vs. Oklahoma State offense

After dominating the first three games, the Bears gave up 482 yards against Iowa State. But the Bears delivered when they needed a big play, especially Garmon Randolph who intercepted a third-quarter pass and pressured Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy into an interception by JT Woods on a two-point conversion attempt with 24 seconds remaining. The Cowboys are improving offensively behind veteran quarterback Spencer Sanders, but still need to produce more.

Edge: Baylor

Key matchup: Baylor backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner vs. OSU defensive line

Baylor’s running game was remarkable in the first three games by averaging 323 yards. But the Bears picked up just 118 yards on 33 carries against the Cyclones. In last week’s 31-20 win, the Cowboys held a strong Kansas State running game to 62 yards on 25 carries, including 22 yards on 13 carries by Deuce Vaughn after he came into the game leading the Big 12 in rushing. It could be another difficult night for Baylor’s ground game.

Edge: Oklahoma State

Special teams

It would be hard to find a better special teams performance than Baylor’s against Iowa State. Trestan Ebner returned a kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown in the third quarter and followed with a 41-yard punt return to set up Isaiah Hankins’ 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Issac Power averaged a booming 54.5 yards per punt. Oklahoma State’s LD Brown has also produced a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but the Bears have the edge in kicking and punting.

Edge: Baylor

Intangibles

Baylor had never beaten Oklahoma State in Stillwater during the Big 12 era until 2015 when the Bears pulled off a 45-35 win. Then the Bears won again in 2019 with a 45-27 decision. That made Baylor’s road record against the Cowboys 2-11 since the Big 12’s inception in 1996. Boone Pickens Stadium is a tough place to play because the fans are loud and there’s very little room on the sidelines. Additionally, Mike Gundy usually puts a very good Oklahoma State team on the field.

Edge: Oklahoma State

-- John Werner

