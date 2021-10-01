HOW THEY MATCH UP: BAYLOR vs. OKLAHOMA STATE

Baylor offense vs. Oklahoma State defense

Gerry Bohanon and company came out on fire by scoring touchdowns on the first three drives against the Big 12-leading Iowa State defense. But after gaining 212 first-half yards, the Bears gained just 70 and didn’t produce an offensive touchdown in the second half of a 31-29 win at McLane Stadium. The Cowboys’ defense will show a lot of different looks, and has been solid by allowing 311.5 yards and 19.8 points per game in a 4-0 start. The Bears will need to find a lot more consistency.

Edge: Oklahoma State

Baylor defense vs. Oklahoma State offense

After dominating the first three games, the Bears gave up 482 yards against Iowa State. But the Bears delivered when they needed a big play, especially Garmon Randolph who intercepted a third-quarter pass and pressured Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy into an interception by JT Woods on a two-point conversion attempt with 24 seconds remaining. The Cowboys are improving offensively behind veteran quarterback Spencer Sanders, but still need to produce more.

Edge: Baylor

Key matchup: Baylor backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner vs. OSU defensive line