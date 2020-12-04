HOW THEY MATCH UP: BAYLOR vs. OKLAHOMA

Baylor offense vs. Oklahoma defense

Baylor’s offense showed some good signs in last week’s 32-31 win over Kansas State as quarterback Charlie Brewer threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 56 yards and two scores. RJ Sneed continued to show why he’s one of the best receivers in the Big 12 as he made six catches for 86 yards and a score. But the Bears still need a more consistent running game because an improving Oklahoma defense can shut down a one-dimensional attack.

Edge: Oklahoma

Oklahoma offense vs. Baylor defense

Oklahoma’s high-scoring attack hasn’t missed a beat with redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler replacing Jalen Hurts. Rattler leads the Big 12 with 2,319 yards passing and has hit 22 touchdown passes. Rhamondre Stevenson is coming off a 141-yard rushing performance in Oklahoma’s 41-13 win over Oklahoma State two weeks ago. Baylor’s defense has been solid all season, but hasn’t faced an offense with nearly as many weapons as Oklahoma.

Edge: Oklahoma

Key matchup: Oklahoma receivers vs. Baylor secondary