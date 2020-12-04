HOW THEY MATCH UP: BAYLOR vs. OKLAHOMA

Baylor offense vs. Oklahoma defense
Baylor’s offense showed some good signs in last week’s 32-31 win over Kansas State as quarterback Charlie Brewer threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 56 yards and two scores. RJ Sneed continued to show why he’s one of the best receivers in the Big 12 as he made six catches for 86 yards and a score. But the Bears still need a more consistent running game because an improving Oklahoma defense can shut down a one-dimensional attack.
Edge: Oklahoma
Oklahoma offense vs. Baylor defense
Oklahoma’s high-scoring attack hasn’t missed a beat with redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler replacing Jalen Hurts. Rattler leads the Big 12 with 2,319 yards passing and has hit 22 touchdown passes. Rhamondre Stevenson is coming off a 141-yard rushing performance in Oklahoma’s 41-13 win over Oklahoma State two weeks ago. Baylor’s defense has been solid all season, but hasn’t faced an offense with nearly as many weapons as Oklahoma.
Edge: Oklahoma
Key matchup: Oklahoma receivers vs. Baylor secondary
The strongest area of Baylor’s squad has unquestionably been its pass defense. The Bears rank second in the Big 12 by allowing 183.9 yards per game while their seven touchdown passes allowed are the lowest in the conference. Additionally, the Bears have intercepted nine passes. But they’ll face a talented quarterback in Rattler and an elite group of receivers as Marvin Mims is a top deep threat with 28 catches for 483 yards and seven touchdowns while Austin Stogner has made 25 catches for 410 yards and three scores.
Edge: Oklahoma
Special teams
Special teams have been a bright spot for the Bears as Trestan Ebner leads the Big 12 with a 35.2-yard kick return average, including a pair of touchdowns against Kansas. John Mayers has hit nine of 12 field goals, including a game-winning 30-yarder against Kansas State. Issac Power ranks fourth in the league with a 40.7-yard punting average. OU’s Gabe Brkic has nailed 14 of 19 field goals while punter Reeves Mundschau is averaging 40.1 yards per punt.
Edge: Baylor
Intangibles
Baylor was severely impacted by COVID-19 early in the season as three games were either canceled or postponed. But now the Sooners are getting hit hard by the virus as 27 athletes and 13 staff members have active cases throughout the athletic department as reported earlier this week. Still the Sooners are so deep that they can withstand losing a few players, and they’re on a mission since they can take a step closer to the Big 12 championship game.
Edge: Oklahoma
— John Werner
