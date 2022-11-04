How they match up: Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Baylor offense vs. Oklahoma defense

Baylor’s offense appears to be finding its niche with Richard Reese rushing for 334 yards on 67 carries in the last two weeks. His workhorse running has set up quarterback Blake Shapen for success with play-action passes and an occasional deep shot. Oklahoma’s defense has improved recently, but is still a work in progress. The Sooners rank sixth in the Big 12 by allowing 28.8 points per game, and rank last in the league by allowing 189.8 yards rushing per game.

Edge: Baylor

Baylor defense vs. Oklahoma offense

This might not be the dynamic Oklahoma offense of the Lincoln Riley era, but UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel has done a solid job at quarterback by hitting 64.2 percent for 1,766 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception. Eric Gray has been an effective runner with 796 yards and six scores. Baylor’s defense has some momentum following its best game of the season in a 45-17 thrashing of Texas Tech last weekend as the Bears amassed six sacks and five interceptions. Gabriel won’t be as easy to rattle as Texas Tech's QBs, but the Bears should still apply pressure.

Edge: Baylor

Key matchup: Baylor O-line vs. Oklahoma D-line

With the return of right tackle Khalil Keith from a back injury, Baylor’s offensive line is finally starting to look like the dominant unit that propelled last year’s Big 12 championship season. They’re carving out big holes for Reese while Shapen is getting more time to throw. The Sooners aren’t just susceptible to the run, they haven’t had much of a pass rush in Big 12 play with just three sacks in five games.

Edge: Baylor

Special teams

Oklahoma’s special teams are excellent across the board with punter Michael Turk leading the league with a 45.8-yard average and Zach Schmit hitting eight of nine field goals. Marvin Mims is averaging 19.7 yards on punt returns and Jalil Farooq is averaging 23.3 yards on kick returns. Baylor’s kicking game is also strong as Issac Power is averaging 42.4 yards per punt and John Mayers has hit all five field goal attempts, including a 48-yarder last week against Texas Tech. Gavin Holmes is an electrifying punt returner who is averaging 13.3 yards.

Edge: Oklahoma

Intangibles

Facing dominant Oklahoma teams over the years, the Bears have gone just 1-14 in Norman with the only win coming in 2014 in a 48-14 beatdown. Baylor is 2-2 on the road this season following last weekend’s 45-17 blowout of Texas Tech in Lubbock, which was unquestionably the most impressive road win in Dave Aranda’s three seasons. The Sooners rarely lose a home game, but Kansas State pulled off a 41-34 win to open Big 12 play.

Edge: Oklahoma