How they match up: Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Baylor offense vs. Oklahoma defense
Baylor’s offense has been one of the Big 12’s best and most balanced all season as it ranks second in the league behind Oklahoma by averaging 457.4 yards and 36.3 points per game. The Sooners’ defense has been strong against the run, ranking third in the league by allowing 111 yards per game, but the pass defense has been vulnerable as it’s last by allowing 272.9 yards and 19 touchdowns. The Bears will need to be highly productive offensively to have a shot to win.
Edge: Baylor
Baylor defense vs. Oklahoma offense
Since replacing mistake-prone Spencer Rattler against Texas on Oct. 9, freshman quarterback Caleb Williams has guided the Sooners to four straight wins. He’s got a dangerous deep threat in Marvin Mims who has made 26 catches for 605 yards and four scores, averaging 23.3 yards per catch. Kennedy Brooks has rushed for 802 yards and nine scores as Oklahoma leads the Big 12 with 477 yards and 42.9 points per game. It will be difficult for Baylor’s defense to deal with all the Sooners’ weapons.
Edge: Oklahoma
Key matchup: OU QB Caleb Williams vs. Baylor secondary
Williams quickly showed his wheels when he broke away for a 66-yard touchdown run to open the second quarter against the Longhorns. He’s passed for 1,189 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception while running for 288 yards and four scores, averaging 9.3 yards per carry. TCU redshirt freshman quarterback Chandler Morris gave the Bears fits last week as he passed for 461 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 70 yards and a score. Containing Williams will be even more difficult.
Edge: Oklahoma
Special teams
Oklahoma’s kicking game is outstanding: Gabe Brkic has nailed 17 of 20 field goals with a long kick of 56 yards while Michael Turk leads the Big 12 with a 51.2-yard average on 16 punts. The Bears’ kicking game has also been strong as Isaiah Hankins has hit eight of 10 field goals and Issac Power has averaged 45 yards on 32 punts. Baylor’s Trestan Ebner is an outstanding kick returner, but he might not get a shot if Brkic repeatedly kicks off out of the end zone.
Edge: Oklahoma
Intangibles
While Baylor dropped a 30-28 heartbreaker to TCU last weekend, the Sooners have had two weeks to prepare for the Bears since they had a bye week. The Bears need to win to keep their hopes alive of reaching the Dec. 4 Big 12 championship game. The Sooners need to win to stay unbeaten and remain in the hunt for the College Football Playoff. Baylor has to overcome the distraction of associate head coach Joey McGuire leaving Monday to become Texas Tech’s head coach.
Edge: Oklahoma
— John Werner