How they match up: Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Baylor offense vs. Oklahoma defense

Baylor’s offense has been one of the Big 12’s best and most balanced all season as it ranks second in the league behind Oklahoma by averaging 457.4 yards and 36.3 points per game. The Sooners’ defense has been strong against the run, ranking third in the league by allowing 111 yards per game, but the pass defense has been vulnerable as it’s last by allowing 272.9 yards and 19 touchdowns. The Bears will need to be highly productive offensively to have a shot to win.

Edge: Baylor

Baylor defense vs. Oklahoma offense

Since replacing mistake-prone Spencer Rattler against Texas on Oct. 9, freshman quarterback Caleb Williams has guided the Sooners to four straight wins. He’s got a dangerous deep threat in Marvin Mims who has made 26 catches for 605 yards and four scores, averaging 23.3 yards per catch. Kennedy Brooks has rushed for 802 yards and nine scores as Oklahoma leads the Big 12 with 477 yards and 42.9 points per game. It will be difficult for Baylor’s defense to deal with all the Sooners’ weapons.

Edge: Oklahoma

Key matchup: OU QB Caleb Williams vs. Baylor secondary