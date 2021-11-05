How they match up: Baylor vs. TCU

Baylor offense vs. TCU defense

TCU’s defense is far from vintage. It ranks eighth in the Big 12 by allowing 443.3 yards per game and ninth in scoring defense while allowing 31.5 points per game. Baylor’s offense, one of the most balanced in the league, has improved as the season has progressed. Gerry Bohanon has passed for 1,753 yards and 12 touchdowns while Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner head a league-best running game that’s averaging 237.4 yards per game.

Edge: Baylor

Baylor defense vs. TCU offense

The Bears’ run defense has been in lockdown mode during the three-game winning streak as the Bears limited West Virginia’s Leddie Brown to 44 yards on 12 carries, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier to 33 yards on 15 carries and Texas’ Bijan Robinson to 43 yards on 17 carries. With no room to run, Baylor’s pass rush has amassed 13 sacks in the last three games. TCU quarterback Max Duggan’s mobility is a concern, but probably not enough to cause major problems.

Edge: Baylor

Key matchup: Baylor RB Abram Smith vs. TCU defensive line