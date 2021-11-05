How they match up: Baylor vs. TCU

Baylor offense vs. TCU defense
TCU’s defense is far from vintage. It ranks eighth in the Big 12 by allowing 443.3 yards per game and ninth in scoring defense while allowing 31.5 points per game. Baylor’s offense, one of the most balanced in the league, has improved as the season has progressed. Gerry Bohanon has passed for 1,753 yards and 12 touchdowns while Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner head a league-best running game that’s averaging 237.4 yards per game.
Edge: Baylor
Baylor defense vs. TCU offense
The Bears’ run defense has been in lockdown mode during the three-game winning streak as the Bears limited West Virginia’s Leddie Brown to 44 yards on 12 carries, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier to 33 yards on 15 carries and Texas’ Bijan Robinson to 43 yards on 17 carries. With no room to run, Baylor’s pass rush has amassed 13 sacks in the last three games. TCU quarterback Max Duggan’s mobility is a concern, but probably not enough to cause major problems.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: Baylor RB Abram Smith vs. TCU defensive line
Smith has been on a spectacular roll in the last three games as he rushed for 87 yards on 11 carries against West Virginia, a career-high 188 yards on 17 carries against BYU, and 145 yards on 21 carries against Texas after a 32-yard pitch play that was originally ruled a pass was later counted as a run. Combining downhill power with breakaway speed, Smith has a shot for another big day against a TCU run defense that ranks eighth in the Big 12 by allowing 204.4 yards per game.
Edge: Baylor
Special teams
Baylor’s kicking game has been tremendous as Isaiah Hankins has hit eight of 10 field goals and punter Issac Power is averaging 45.9 yards on 27 attempts. TCU punter Jordy Sandy is averaging 44.4 yards on 27 attempts while Griffin Kell has hit nine of 11 field goals with a long kick of 48 yards. The Horned Frogs get the edge because they feature two excellent returners as JD Spielman is averaging 33.6 yards on nine kickoff returns while Derius Davis is averaging 31.1 yards on nine kick returns and 11.7 yards on seven punt returns.
Edge: TCU
Intangibles
The Horned Frogs should come into the game with considerable emotion since TCU parted ways with coach Gary Patterson on Sunday after 21 years as head coach. Patterson always got his team motivated to play Baylor with a 9-4 record during his tenure. But an emotional TCU squad simply doesn’t have the talent and confidence to stack up with a veteran Baylor team that’s on a roll with three straight home wins heading into its first road game since a 24-14 loss to Oklahoma State on Oct. 2.
Edge: Baylor
— John Werner