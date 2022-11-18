How they match up: Baylor vs. TCU

Baylor offense vs. TCU defense

In last weekend’s 31-3 home loss to Kansas State, Baylor failed to score a touchdown for the first time since 2020. Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen threw a pair of interceptions while the running game was held to a season-low 103 yards. TCU is coming off its best defensive performance of the season in a 17-10 win over Texas as the Horned Frogs didn’t give up an offensive touchdown.

Edge: TCU

Baylor defense vs. TCU offense

First-year coach Sonny Dykes has worked some magic to turn the Horned Frogs’ offense into a dynamic, high-scoring machine. The Horned Frogs lead the Big 12 with 486.1 yards and 40.5 points per game, and they’ve often put away opponents with big plays. Dual-threat quarterback Max Duggan, running back Kendre Miller and wide receiver Quentin Johnston will likely be first-team all-Big 12 players, who will be hard to handle for Baylor’s defense.

Edge: TCU

Key matchup: TCU RB Kendre Miller vs. BU defensive line

Baylor’s run defense has been solid most of the season as it ranks third in the Big 12 by allowing 132.8 yards per game. But Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn rushed for 106 yards last week, and Miller has been tearing up defenses all season as he ranks second in the Big 12 by rushing for 1,147 yards and 13 scores. In last week’s win over the Longhorns, Miller popped loose for a 75-yard touchdown.

Edge: TCU

Special teams

Baylor’s special teams continue to be strong as John Mayers has hit all seven field goal attempts and Issac Power is averaging 42.4 yards per punt. Gavin Holmes ranks second among Big 12 punt returners with a 13.3-yard average, following only TCU’s Derius Davis with a 13.9-yard average. TCU’s Griffin Kell has nailed 11 of 12 field goals, but punter Jordy Sandy is averaging just 39.4 yards per punt to rank 10th in the league.

Edge: Baylor

Intangibles

In a series that has been historically close, the Horned Frogs have gained a little distance from Baylor by winning six of the last seven games to take a 57-53-7 edge. This year, the Horned have much more to play for since they’re 10-0 and are currently fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings. With FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in town, it should be a lively atmosphere at McLane Stadium.

Edge: TCU

— John Werner