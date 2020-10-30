How they match up: Baylor vs. TCU

Baylor offense vs. TCU defense

The Bears have struggled offensively in their last two games as they scored just five touchdowns combined in losses to West Virginia and Texas. Baylor’s offense was pass-heavy against the Longhorns as Charlie Brewer hit 30 of 43 for 256 yards and two touchdowns while the running game picked up just 64 yards on 21 carries. TCU’s defense hasn’t been vintage as it ranks seventh in the Big 12 by allowing 399.5 yards and 30.5 points per game, but it should have more success against the Bears.

Edge: TCU

Baylor defense vs. TCU offense

Like the Bears, TCU’s offense has had trouble moving the ball consistently. Though quarterback Max Duggan has delivered a solid season, the Horned Frogs scored just two touchdowns in each of the last two losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma. Baylor’s defense has performed well this season, but its pass coverage broke down against Texas as Sam Ehlinger hit several deep passes. Like Ehlinger, Duggan is a passing and running threat, so containing him will be a priority.

Edge: Baylor

Key matchup: TCU QB Max Duggan vs. Baylor secondary