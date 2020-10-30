How they match up: Baylor vs. TCU

Baylor offense vs. TCU defense
The Bears have struggled offensively in their last two games as they scored just five touchdowns combined in losses to West Virginia and Texas. Baylor’s offense was pass-heavy against the Longhorns as Charlie Brewer hit 30 of 43 for 256 yards and two touchdowns while the running game picked up just 64 yards on 21 carries. TCU’s defense hasn’t been vintage as it ranks seventh in the Big 12 by allowing 399.5 yards and 30.5 points per game, but it should have more success against the Bears.
Edge: TCU
Baylor defense vs. TCU offense
Like the Bears, TCU’s offense has had trouble moving the ball consistently. Though quarterback Max Duggan has delivered a solid season, the Horned Frogs scored just two touchdowns in each of the last two losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma. Baylor’s defense has performed well this season, but its pass coverage broke down against Texas as Sam Ehlinger hit several deep passes. Like Ehlinger, Duggan is a passing and running threat, so containing him will be a priority.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: TCU QB Max Duggan vs. Baylor secondary
Duggan hasn’t thrown as many passes as most Big 12 quarterbacks, but his numbers are good as he’s completed 69.6 percent for 902 yards and four touchdowns with just one interception. He’ll face a Baylor pass defense that ranks third in the Big 12 by allowing 213.3 yards per game and a league-low two touchdown passes. The Bears have also intercepted three passes, including a pair by ball-hawking safety JT Woods.
Edge: Baylor
Special teams
As usual TCU as has strong special teams as JD Spielman is the Big 12’s top punt returner with an 11.4-yard average on seven returns while Savion Williams ranks third in the league with a 21.2-yard kick return average. Horned Frogs punter Jordy Sandy is averaging 41.8 yards and Griffin Kell has hit four of seven field goals. Baylor kicker John Mayers has hit just two of five field goal attempts, and the Bears showed little confidence in him when they punted from the 30 against Texas. After returning two kickoffs for touchdowns in the season opener against Kansas, Trestan Ebner hasn’t broken loose in the last two games.
Edge: TCU
Intangibles
Unlike past seasons when the Bears and Horned Frogs were in the Big 12 title chase, Saturday’s game at McLane Stadium pits two struggling teams in search of an identity. Don’t expect an epic game like 2014 when Chris Callahan’s field goal gave the Bears a 61-58 win. This game will be much lower scoring and could be quite ugly at times, but the Bears should have an edge since they’re playing at home for the first time since their season-opening 47-14 win over Kansas on Sept. 26.
Edge: Baylor
— John Werner
