How they match up: Baylor vs. Texas Southern

Baylor offense vs. Texas Southern defense

The Bears made their intentions clear from the start in a season-opening 29-20 win over Texas State. They came out running the ball and never stopped as Trestan Ebner rushed for 120 yards and Abram Smith picked up 118 yards and two scores. That helped Gerry Bohanon enjoy a successful starting debut at quarterback. The Bears should have no problem piling up big numbers against a Texas Southern defense that allowed 486 yards total offense in a season-opening 40-17 loss to Prairie View A&M.

Edge: Baylor

Baylor defense vs. Texas Southern offense

The Bears hope to improve their pass rush after coming up with only one sack against Texas State. But overall Baylor delivered a strong defensive performance as Texas State quarterback Brady McBride hit 20 of 40 passes for 156 yards and threw three interceptions. Baylor limited the Bobcats to 79 yards rushing and 2.9 yards per carry. Texas Southern finished with just 274 yards total offense against Prairie View.

Edge: Baylor

Key matchup: Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon vs. TSU pass defense