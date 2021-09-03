How they match up: Baylor vs. Texas State

Baylor offense vs. Texas State defense
The Gerry Bohanon era begins Saturday night in San Marcos as he takes over at quarterback for the Bears following Charlie Brewer’s departure for Utah. But Baylor’s first priority offensively will be to establish the running game after averaging a Big 12-low 90.3 yards last season. One of Texas State’s strengths is a defensive line that features Nico Ezidore who collected a team-high 13 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season, so Baylor’s offensive line will need to prove it’s up to the task.
Edge: Baylor
Baylor defense vs. Texas State offense
The Bears head into 2021 knowing their veteran defense is proven and should be even better this year with LSU transfer noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika up front. Quarterback Brady McBride is a dual threat for the Bobcats, and he’s got some talented backs surrounding him in Brock Sturges and Calvin Hill, who combined for 1,114 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns last season. With three transfers starting on the offensive line, Texas State will probably be better up front as the season progresses.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: Texas State quarterback Brady McBride vs. Baylor pass defense
McBride will give the Bears a preview of the type of dual-threat quarterbacks that they’ll face in the Big 12. In 2020, he passed for 1,925 yards and 17 touchdowns while showing some escapability with his legs. But Baylor will counter with seasoned linebackers Terrel Bernard and Dillon Doyle, hybrid linebacker-safety Jalen Pitre and a secondary led by senior cornerbacks Raleigh Texada and Kalon Barnes. They’ve seen a lot of quarterbacks, and whatever McBride brings to the table won’t be a surprise.
Edge: Baylor
Special teams
Texas State’s Seamus O’Kelly is back after averaging 41 yards per punt in 2020 while Seth Keller hit eight of nine field goals. With All-America kick returner Trestan Ebner leading the way, Baylor’s special teams are solid across the board. Isaac Power averaged 40.5 yards on 55 punts last season while John Mayers is seeking better accuracy after hitting 10 of 15 field goals.
Edge: Baylor
Intangibles
Both the Bears and Bobcats are hoping to jump-start their seasons after winning just two games apiece last year. Texas State coach Jake Spavital has gone 5-19 in two seasons while Baylor coach Dave Aranda went 2-7 in his 2020 head coaching debut. Bobcat Stadium holds 30,000 fans, so there should be plenty of room for Baylor fans planning to travel to the game in their first-ever meeting in San Marcos.
Edge: Baylor
— John Werner