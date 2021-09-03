How they match up: Baylor vs. Texas State

Baylor offense vs. Texas State defense

The Gerry Bohanon era begins Saturday night in San Marcos as he takes over at quarterback for the Bears following Charlie Brewer’s departure for Utah. But Baylor’s first priority offensively will be to establish the running game after averaging a Big 12-low 90.3 yards last season. One of Texas State’s strengths is a defensive line that features Nico Ezidore who collected a team-high 13 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season, so Baylor’s offensive line will need to prove it’s up to the task.

Edge: Baylor

Baylor defense vs. Texas State offense

The Bears head into 2021 knowing their veteran defense is proven and should be even better this year with LSU transfer noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika up front. Quarterback Brady McBride is a dual threat for the Bobcats, and he’s got some talented backs surrounding him in Brock Sturges and Calvin Hill, who combined for 1,114 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns last season. With three transfers starting on the offensive line, Texas State will probably be better up front as the season progresses.

Edge: Baylor

Key matchup: Texas State quarterback Brady McBride vs. Baylor pass defense