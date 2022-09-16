How They Match Up: Baylor vs. Texas State

Baylor offense vs. Texas State defense

After showing a lot of offensive diversity in a season-opening 69-10 win over UAlbany, the Bears played much more conservatively in a 26-20 double overtime loss to BYU. Perhaps offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ approach changed since the Bears were on the road against a good defense. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen take some long shots against a Texas State defense that’s been pretty solid so far by allowing 293.5 yards per game in a 1-1 start.

Edge: Baylor

Texas State offense vs. Baylor defense

The Bobcats’ offense roared to life in last week’s 41-12 win over FIU as Calvin Hill rushed for 195 yards and a touchdown and Layne Hatcher hit 15 of 30 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns. Baylor’s defense will be without linebacker Dillon Doyle for the first half of the game after he was ejected in the fourth quarter against BYU for targeting. Redshirt freshman Tyrone Brown stepped in and did a solid job, showing the kind of depth the Bears have defensively.

Edge: Baylor

Key matchup: Texas State QB Layne Hatcher vs. Baylor secondary

With hopes of forcing many game-changing turnovers, the theme of Baylor’s defense is “jackers and robbers.” But so far, the Bears haven’t done much jacking or robbing as they’ve forced just one turnover in the first two games when Bryson Jackson came up with a strip and fumble recovery against UAlbany. Hatcher has thrown three interceptions in the first three games, so this could be a chance for the Bears to prove their motto.

Edge: Baylor

Special teams

Baylor kicker Isaiah Hankins experienced a rough night against BYU as he missed a 43-yard field goal in overtime after previously missing an extra point. Punter Issac Power was as effective as usual as he averaged 42.7 yards on six punts while often pinning the Cougars deep in their own territory. Texas State kickers Seth Keller and Mason Shipley have each hit a field goal, while punter Seamus O’Kelley has averaged a booming 45.3 yards on 12 punts. Baylor’s Gavin Holmes returned a punt for a 72-yard touchdown against UAlbany, but Texas State’s Rontavius Groves is also a dangerous return specialist.

Edge: Texas State

Intangibles

Motivation should be in huge supply for the Bears after playing mediocre football in a 29-20 season opening win over Texas State last year. They also need a strong showing heading into Big 12 play next week against Iowa State in Ames following last week’s loss to BYU. The Bobcats would make their season with a win over a Top 25 Power 5 opponent. Though Texas State appears to be an improved team, an upset seems unlikely on the road at McLane Stadium.

Edge: Baylor

— John Werner