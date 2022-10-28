How they match up: Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Baylor offense vs. Texas Tech defense

Baylor’s offense has shown tremendous balance by averaging 261 yards passing and 197.3 rushing. Quarterback Blake Shapen and running back Richard Reese have been highly productive, and a multitude of receivers have contributed. Texas Tech ranks third in the Big 12 in total defense by allowing 354.86 yards per game, but the Bears have enough weapons to put up a lot of points against the Red Raiders.

Edge: Baylor

Baylor defense vs. Texas Tech offense

With injuries hitting hard, Texas Tech has still managed to deliver solid quarterback play from Tyler Shough, Donovan Smith, and most recently redshirt freshman Behren Morton, who was named Big 12 newcomer of the week after passing for 325 yards and two scores in last week’s 48-10 win over West Virginia. Baylor’s defense has been solid, ranking second in the Big 12 by allowing 341.1 yards per game. But the Bears aren’t forcing nearly as many turnovers as last season, which will be needed to beat the Red Raiders in Lubbock.

Edge: Texas Tech

Key matchup: Baylor QB Blake Shapen vs. TT secondary

Despite four turnovers in the last two games, Shapen has been an effective quarterback for the Bears as he’s completed 68.1 percent for 1,608 yards and 12 touchdowns. But Texas Tech’s secondary has been outstanding as it leads the Big 12 in pass efficiency defense as opponents have hit just 55.9 percent for 1,532 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions. Safety Reggie Pearson has intercepted two passes, but the Red Raiders have several potential ballhawks.

Edge: Texas Tech

Special teams

Issac Power has been a consistent punter for the Bears by averaging 44.3 yards while John Mayers has nailed all four field goal attempts after replacing Isaiah Hankins. Texas Tech counters with Austin McNamara punting for a 44.1-yard average and Trey Wolff nailing 10 of 13 field goals. Baylor’s Gavin Holmes is a dynamic punt returner who is averaging 15.2 yards. Texas Tech’s Xavier White is averaging 24.1 yards on kick returns, an area where the Bears have had problems.

Edge: Texas Tech

Intangibles

All the intangibles appear to be stacked against the Bears as they try to win for the first time in Lubbock since 1990. Former Baylor assistant Joey McGuire is facing Bears head coach Dave Aranda for the first time, and the sold-out crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium will be dressed for a black-out. If that isn’t enough, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be back at his alma mater to be honored for his induction into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame and football Ring of Honor. That’s a lot of atmosphere for the Bears to overcome.

Edge: Texas Tech

— John Werner