HOW THEY MATCH UP: BAYLOR VS. TEXAS TECH

Key matchup: Baylor offensive line vs. Texas Tech defensive line

After allowing five sacks in a 33-23 loss to TCU, Baylor protected quarterback Charlie Brewer much better last week as Iowa State sacked him just once. Baylor’s offensive line is showing more consistency since everybody’s been available after it was hit hard by COVID-19 in the early weeks of the season. The Bears should be able to provide ample protection for Brewer again since Tech has recorded just 10 sacks in seven games.

Edge: Baylor

Special teams

Texas Tech’s Austin McNamara is the Big 12’s best punter as he’s averaged 46.1 yards on 35 punts, but kicker Trey Wolff has hit just one of five field goals. Tech’s return game hasn’t been good either, as the Red Raiders are averaging 3.6 yards on punt returns and 16.8 yards on kickoff returns. Baylor’s Issac Power ranks third in the Big 12 with a 42.7-yard punting average and John Mayers has hit four of seven field goals. Trestan Ebner continues to be the most dynamic kick returner in the Big 12 with a 34.8-yard average, including a pair of touchdowns against Kansas.

Edge: Baylor

Intangibles