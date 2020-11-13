HOW THEY MATCH UP: BAYLOR VS. TEXAS TECH

Baylor offense vs. Texas Tech defense
With a running game that’s last in the Big 12 with 88 yards per game, the Bears have had difficulty scoring consistently, as they rank eighth in the Big 12 with 27.6 points per game. But Texas Tech hasn't really stopped anybody. The Red Raiders are at the bottom of the league with 476.6 yards allowed per game. They’re giving 40.1 points, ranking ahead of only Kansas. After showing some good signs in a 38-31 loss to Iowa State last weekend, this should be a big opportunity for the Bears’ attack to continue its upward trend.
Edge: Baylor
Texas Tech offense vs. Baylor defense
With three first-half interceptions against Iowa State’s Brock Purdy last weekend, the Baylor defense looked like the turnover-forcing machine that it was last season. But the Cyclones still found a lot of holes as Purdy threw three second-half touchdowns and Breece Hall rushed for 133 yards and two scores. Utah State transfer quarterback Henry Colombi has shown some good signs in his last three starts for the Red Raiders and could have a lot of success against a Baylor defense that will be without all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard the rest of the season following his shoulder injury against Iowa State.
Edge: Texas Tech
Key matchup: Baylor offensive line vs. Texas Tech defensive line
After allowing five sacks in a 33-23 loss to TCU, Baylor protected quarterback Charlie Brewer much better last week as Iowa State sacked him just once. Baylor’s offensive line is showing more consistency since everybody’s been available after it was hit hard by COVID-19 in the early weeks of the season. The Bears should be able to provide ample protection for Brewer again since Tech has recorded just 10 sacks in seven games.
Edge: Baylor
Special teams
Texas Tech’s Austin McNamara is the Big 12’s best punter as he’s averaged 46.1 yards on 35 punts, but kicker Trey Wolff has hit just one of five field goals. Tech’s return game hasn’t been good either, as the Red Raiders are averaging 3.6 yards on punt returns and 16.8 yards on kickoff returns. Baylor’s Issac Power ranks third in the Big 12 with a 42.7-yard punting average and John Mayers has hit four of seven field goals. Trestan Ebner continues to be the most dynamic kick returner in the Big 12 with a 34.8-yard average, including a pair of touchdowns against Kansas.
Edge: Baylor
Intangibles
Since this series has been held in the Metroplex the last 11 years, Baylor might need directions to Jones AT&T Stadium. The Bears haven’t played in Lubbock since 2008 in Art Briles’ first season as head coach. Fans are usually rowdy but that shouldn’t be such a factor this time since the stadium will be at 25 percent capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. This will likely be Baylor’s best shot to win a road game since its only remaining trip is to Norman on Dec. 5, but Texas Tech knows it badly needs to win this home game.
Edge: Texas Tech
— John Werner
