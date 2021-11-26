 Skip to main content
How they match up: Baylor vs. Texas Tech
Baylor Texas Tech Football (copy)

Baylor's Trestan Ebner makes a catch in front of Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson in last year's game in Lubbock.

 Brad Tollefson, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Baylor offense vs. Texas Tech defense

Whether Gerry Bohanon returns from last week’s hamstring injury or redshirt freshman Blake Shapen plays quarterback, the Bears should score plenty of points against a Texas Tech defense that ranks seventh in the Big 12 by allowing 408.6 yards and eighth by allowing 32.5 points per game. Baylor’s powerful running game featuring Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner will give any Baylor quarterback the support he needs.

Edge: Baylor

Baylor defense vs. Texas Tech offense

The Red Raiders have shown offensive potential this season, but they could get nothing going in last week’s 23-0 loss to Oklahoma State. Meanwhile Baylor’s defense continues to improve as it limited Oklahoma to 260 yards in a 27-14 win and held Kansas State to 263 yards in last week’s 20-10 road win. The Bears continue to deal considerable pressure on quarterbacks, collecting five sacks against both the Sooners and the Wildcats.

Edge: Baylor

Key matchup: Baylor running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner vs. Tech defensive line

Smith and Ebner have been the Big 12’s dynamic backfield duo. While Smith leads the Big 12 with 1,249 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, Ebner ranks eighth with 708 yards and two scores. The Bears are far and away the best running team in the Big 12 with 231.7 yards per game. Texas Tech ranks seventh in the league by allowing 141.7 yards rushing per game, which the Bears should easily surpass.

Edge: Baylor

Special teams

Jonathan Garibay has been the Big 12’s most accurate kicker as he’s hit all 12 field goal attempts, beating Iowa State with a 62-yard field goal. Austin McNamara ranks second in the league with a 48.5-yard average on 35 punts. Baylor’s Isaiah Hankins has hit 12 of 15 field goals while Issac Power has punted consistently all season by averaging 44.5 yards.

Edge: Texas Tech

Intangibles

The Bears have a lot riding on this game since they can make the Big 12 championship game with a win over the Red Raiders coupled with an Oklahoma State win over Oklahoma. It will be interesting how much Texas Tech benefits from having Joey McGuire as head coach after he spent five seasons on Baylor’s staff. Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie has done the on-field coaching for the Red Raiders in the last four games since Matt Wells was fired, but Baylor simply has a much better team with more motivation.

Edge: Baylor

— John Werner

