How they match up: Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Special teams

Jonathan Garibay has been the Big 12’s most accurate kicker as he’s hit all 12 field goal attempts, beating Iowa State with a 62-yard field goal. Austin McNamara ranks second in the league with a 48.5-yard average on 35 punts. Baylor’s Isaiah Hankins has hit 12 of 15 field goals while Issac Power has punted consistently all season by averaging 44.5 yards.

Intangibles

The Bears have a lot riding on this game since they can make the Big 12 championship game with a win over the Red Raiders coupled with an Oklahoma State win over Oklahoma. It will be interesting how much Texas Tech benefits from having Joey McGuire as head coach after he spent five seasons on Baylor’s staff. Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie has done the on-field coaching for the Red Raiders in the last four games since Matt Wells was fired, but Baylor simply has a much better team with more motivation.