How they match up: Baylor vs. Texas

Baylor offense vs. Texas defense

With quarterback Gerry Bohanon continuing to show great confidence, Baylor’s offense is thriving as a 45-20 win over West Virginia and a 38-24 win over BYU clearly showed. Abram Smith is coming off a career-high 188-yard, three-touchdown rushing performance against BYU. Texas’ defense ranks eighth in the Big 12 by allowing 434.9 yards per game and seventh by allowing 29.6 points. Even worse, the Longhorns have a habit of crumbling in the second half.

Edge: Baylor

Baylor defense vs. Texas offense

The Bears’ defense has been tremendous the last two games, shutting down the run so effectively that pass rushers have been able to tee off on quarterbacks by amassing 11 sacks. But Texas will bring the most explosive offense the Bears will have played so far with running back Bijan Robinson’s breakaway dynamics setting the stage for Casey Thompson’s passing. Baylor will need to be wary of getting burned deep, especially by wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Edge: Texas

Key matchup: Texas RB Bijan Robinson vs. Baylor front seven