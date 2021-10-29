How they match up: Baylor vs. Texas

Baylor offense vs. Texas defense
With quarterback Gerry Bohanon continuing to show great confidence, Baylor’s offense is thriving as a 45-20 win over West Virginia and a 38-24 win over BYU clearly showed. Abram Smith is coming off a career-high 188-yard, three-touchdown rushing performance against BYU. Texas’ defense ranks eighth in the Big 12 by allowing 434.9 yards per game and seventh by allowing 29.6 points. Even worse, the Longhorns have a habit of crumbling in the second half.
Edge: Baylor
Baylor defense vs. Texas offense
The Bears’ defense has been tremendous the last two games, shutting down the run so effectively that pass rushers have been able to tee off on quarterbacks by amassing 11 sacks. But Texas will bring the most explosive offense the Bears will have played so far with running back Bijan Robinson’s breakaway dynamics setting the stage for Casey Thompson’s passing. Baylor will need to be wary of getting burned deep, especially by wide receiver Xavier Worthy.
Edge: Texas
Key matchup: Texas RB Bijan Robinson vs. Baylor front seven
Baylor has already faced a string of talented running backs like Iowa State’s Breece Hall, Oklahoma State’s Jaylen Warren and BYU’s Tyler Allgeier. But none of those backs are explosive as Robinson, who leads the Big 12 with 924 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. Though Texas has lost the last two games, Robinson burned Oklahoma for 137 yards rushing including a 50-yard run. He followed with a 135-yard performance against a tough Oklahoma State defense.
Edge: Texas
Special teams
Both the Bears and Longhorns feature especially strong kicking games. Texas’ Cameron Dicker has nailed eight of 10 field goals while ranking second in the Big 12 by averaging 49.6 yards per punt. Baylor freshman Isaiah Hankins has hit seven of eight field goals while Issac Power ranks fourth in the league by averaging 45.4 yards per punt. The Bears have the special teams edge because of Trestan Ebner’s breakaway speed that has translated into three kickoff returns for touchdowns in the last two seasons.
Edge: Baylor
Intangibles
The Longhorns always attract a hostile crowd whenever they come to Waco, but Saturday’s atmosphere should be especially edgy since it will be their first game at McLane Stadium since they announced their future SEC employment. The Bears can finish 3-0 at home in October by beating the Longhorns. But the Longhorns are going to be a tough out since they should be highly motivated coming off consecutive losses to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in which they blew double-digit leads.
Edge: Texas
— John Werner