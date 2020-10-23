How they match up: Baylor vs. Texas

Baylor offense vs. Texas defense
After a solid performance in a 47-14 season-opening win over Kansas, Baylor’s offense slipped a few notches in a 27-21 double-overtime loss to West Virginia on Oct. 3 in Morgantown. Quarterback Charlie Brewer was sacked six times and Baylor’s ground game picked up just 27 yards. But Texas’ defense has been so bad that the Bears should be able to put considerable points on the board. The Longhorns are allowing 36.2 points per game and were torched repeatedly in a 53-45 quadruple-overtime loss to Oklahoma two weeks ago.
Edge: Baylor
Baylor defense vs. Texas offense
Baylor’s defense has been outstanding in the first two games, ranking third in the Big 12 by allowing 336.5 yards and 20.5 points per game. But the Bears haven’t faced a quarterback close to the caliber of Texas senior Sam Ehlinger, who leads the league with 363.2 yards total offense per game as he’s passed for 1,211 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 242 yards and five scores in the Longhorns’ 2-2 start. Ehlinger has a lot of weapons surrounding him, but he triggers a dynamic offense.
Edge: Texas
Key matchup: BU offensive line vs. UT defensive line
Without three starting offensive linemen, Baylor protected its quarterbacks well against Kansas by allowing just one sack. But with most of the linemen back for West Virginia, the pocket consistently crumbled in the loss to the Mountaineers as the Bears allowed six sacks. The Longhorns have delivered hardly any pressure on quarterbacks this season as they’ve picked up five sacks in four games. So this should be a game where the Bears can get back to protecting Charlie Brewer again.
Edge: Baylor
Special teams
Baylor’s special teams were tremendous against the Jayhawks as Trestan Ebner returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns. But Ebner couldn’t break loose against West Virginia while kicker John Mayers missed field goal attempts of 46 and 48 yards and Noah Rauschenberg’s 51-yard field goal attempt was blocked. Texas kicker Cameron Dicker has been a busy man as he’s hit all 24 PAT attempts and four of six field goals, while punter Ryan Bujcevski ranks third in the Big 12 with a 42.7-yard average on 20 punts.
Edge: Texas
Intangibles
This COVID-19 infected season has been rough on a lot of college football programs, but many fan bases seem willing to give their head coaches a mulligan due to such unpredictable circumstances. Not Texas. Fourth-year Longhorns coach Tom Herman is on the hot seat despite a raging pandemic. After consecutive losses to TCU and Oklahoma, the Longhorns will be desperate to win, and should be catching the Bears at a good time since they haven’t played in three weeks.
Edge: Texas
— John Werner
