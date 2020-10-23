How they match up: Baylor vs. Texas

Baylor offense vs. Texas defense

After a solid performance in a 47-14 season-opening win over Kansas, Baylor’s offense slipped a few notches in a 27-21 double-overtime loss to West Virginia on Oct. 3 in Morgantown. Quarterback Charlie Brewer was sacked six times and Baylor’s ground game picked up just 27 yards. But Texas’ defense has been so bad that the Bears should be able to put considerable points on the board. The Longhorns are allowing 36.2 points per game and were torched repeatedly in a 53-45 quadruple-overtime loss to Oklahoma two weeks ago.

Edge: Baylor

Baylor defense vs. Texas offense

Baylor’s defense has been outstanding in the first two games, ranking third in the Big 12 by allowing 336.5 yards and 20.5 points per game. But the Bears haven’t faced a quarterback close to the caliber of Texas senior Sam Ehlinger, who leads the league with 363.2 yards total offense per game as he’s passed for 1,211 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 242 yards and five scores in the Longhorns’ 2-2 start. Ehlinger has a lot of weapons surrounding him, but he triggers a dynamic offense.

Edge: Texas

Key matchup: BU offensive line vs. UT defensive line