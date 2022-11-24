How they match up: Baylor vs. Texas

Baylor offense vs. Texas defense

Baylor’s offense was on fire much of the time against TCU as it rolled up 501 yards. Blake Shapen threw for 269 yards and a touchdown while Craig “Sqwirl” Williams led the running game with 112 yards. Texas’ defense has been solid most of the season, ranking third in the Big 12 by allowing 20.6 points per game. The Longhorns’ run defense has been particularly good as it ranks second in the league by allowing 125 yards per game, but the Bears should be able to move the ball.

Edge: Baylor

Baylor defense vs. Texas offense

Containing dynamic Bijan Robinson was been a challenge for every defense as he leads the Big 12 with 1,401 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns. Highly-touted quarterback Quinn Ewers has been highly inconsistent, completing just 55.3 percent for 1,614 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. Like Texas, Baylor has a good run defense that ranks third in the Big 12 by allowing 131.2 yards per game, but Bijan is a different kind of cat.

Edge: Texas

Key matchup: Baylor QB Blake Shapen vs. UT secondary

Shapen is still putting up good numbers as he’s completed 66 percent for 2,423 yards and 14 touchdowns. But he’s mistake prone as he’s thrown nine interceptions and has had several fumbles that have changed the momentum of games. Last week against TCU, Shapen threw an interception for a touchback that kept the Bears from scoring on their last drive of the second quarter. Texas’ defense isn’t considerably opportunistic as it has intercepted just eight passes this year, but Shapen has forced some throws that have been costly.

Edge: Texas

Special teams

Texas kicker Bert Auburn’s 18 field goals are the second most in the Big 12 while Daniel Trejo has averaged 41.4 yards per punt. After hitting seven straight field goals, Baylor kicker John Mayers missed for the first time this season as his 46-yarder fell short against TCU. Issac Powers continues to give the Bears consistent punting as he’s averaged 43 yards. Texas’ Kellan Robinson is averaging 26.5 yards on kick returns while Baylor’s Gavin Holmes averages 13.3 yards on punt returns.

Edge: Baylor

Intangibles

Big 12 and TV executives hoped a lot would be on the table for Friday’s Baylor-Texas matchup. Instead the Bears are out of the Big 12 championship game race while the Longhorns can only get in if Kansas upsets Kansas State. With a 7-4 record, the Longhorns can significantly improve their bowl position. The Bears are tied with Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas Tech with 6-5 records, so their bowl destination is wide open.

Edge: Texas

— John Werner