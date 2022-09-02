How they match up: Baylor vs. UAlbany

Baylor offense vs. UAlbany defense

It’s Blake Shapen’s show after he won the starting quarterback job in the spring, and he hopes to carry over the accuracy he’s displayed in practice to the season opener against the Great Danes. This will also be a chance for featured running back Taye McWilliams and receivers like Monaray Baldwin, Hal Presley and Josh Cameron to unveil how much they can produce with significant playing time. It’s hard to imagine that a FCS defense having much luck defending the Bears’ array of weapons.

Edge: Baylor

Baylor defense vs. UAlbany offense

With seven starters returning, the Baylor defense has a lot of reasons to feel confident heading into the season. Not only are the Bears loaded on a defensive line led by noseguards Siaki Ika and Jaxon Player, Dillon Doyle and Matt Jones are big-play linebackers while safety Christian Morgan and cornerback Al Walcott are back to lead the secondary. The Great Danes will likely try to establish the run to set up play-action passes by Old Dominion transfer quarterback Reese Poffenbarger, but he’ll be under a lot of pressure from an attacking defense.

Edge: Baylor

Key matchup: Baylor D-line vs. UAlbany O-line

One of the biggest strengths for the Great Danes should be an offensive line that returns several veterans. But they haven’t seen a defensive line as strong and talented as Baylor’s. Siaki Ika and Jaxon Player could be the best noseguard duo in the country, and the Bears will get a lot of pass rush pressure by Gabe Hall, Cole Maxwell, Chidi Ogbonnaya and TJ Franklin. The defensive line will open up Baylor’s defense to force turnovers while throwing all kinds of blitzes at opposing teams.

Edge: Baylor

Special teams

The Bears return all three key kickers from last season. Issac Powers averaged a booming 45 yards on 50 punts while Isaiah Hankins nailed 14 of 20 field goals and Noah Rauschenberg consistently placed kickoffs deep downfield. Delaware transfer Tyler Pastula is a solid punter for the Great Danes who averaged 42.5 yards per last season. He’ll probably try to keep the ball away from Baylor returner Monaray Baldwin, a big-time breakaway threat.

Edge: Baylor

Intangibles

Baylor added UAlbany to its schedule after a date against Louisiana Tech was canceled. The Great Danes are the first FCS team the Bears have played since a 56-17 demolition of SFA in the 2019 season opener. But don’t expect the Bears to overlook them, even though there’s no comparison in talent. Baylor needs to be performing at a high level heading into next weekend’s date against No. 25 BYU in Provo, Utah.

Edge: Baylor

— John Werner