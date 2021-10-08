How they match up: Baylor vs. West Virginia

Baylor offense vs. WVU defense
After averaging just 112.5 yards rushing against Iowa State and Oklahoma State, Baylor will try to establish a stronger running game. That won’t be easy against a Mountaineers defense that’s allowing 87.8 yards rushing per game and 2.5 yards per carry. A more efficient ground game featuring Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner would set up quarterback Gerry Bohanon for success. West Virginia’s pass defense has also been solid by allowing 227.4 yards per game.
Edge: West Virginia
Baylor defense vs. WVU offense
West Virginia has lost its first two Big 12 games on last-minute field goals by Oklahoma and Texas Tech, and the biggest reason is an offense that’s averaged just 16.3 points in conference play. Leddie Brown is a solid running back while Jarret Doege ranks third in the league with 1,207 yards passing. But Baylor’s defense has been consistently good all season, ranking third in the Big 12 by allowing 312.4 yards per game while coming in second in scoring defense by allowing 17.4 points.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: Baylor running backs vs. WVU defensive line
Through the first three games, Baylor running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner were chewing up yardage with five 100-yard games between the duo. But in the last two games, the Bears haven’t produced a 100-yard performance, though Smith came close by rushing for 97 yards on 10 carries against Oklahoma State due mostly to a 55-yard touchdown run. The Mountaineers often stack six or seven players on the line, which will make it difficult for the Bears.
Edge: West Virginia
Special teams
The Bears possess some of the best special teams in the Big 12, keyed by All-American Trestan Ebner, who has returned three kickoffs for touchdowns in the last two years. Issac Power is coming off two tremendous games, including four punts for a 54.5-yard average against Iowa State and several deep punts to pin Oklahoma State. WVU kicker Casey Legg has one of the most appropriate names in the country as he's hit all eight field goal attempts. Winston Wright is a dangerous kick returner who is averaging 33.9 yards on 12 returns.
Edge: Baylor
Intangibles
McLane Stadium is expected to be packed for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff and if history is any guide, Baylor fans should go home happy. The Bears have won three of their four games against the Mountaineers in Waco since they joined the Big 12 in 2012. Baylor’s only loss was in a 38-36 thriller in 2017 when the Bears finished 1-11. This game shapes up as a defensive battle that should go down to the final minutes, but the Bears have enough juice to hold off offensively challenged West Virginia.
Edge: Baylor
— John Werner