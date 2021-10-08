How they match up: Baylor vs. West Virginia

Baylor offense vs. WVU defense

After averaging just 112.5 yards rushing against Iowa State and Oklahoma State, Baylor will try to establish a stronger running game. That won’t be easy against a Mountaineers defense that’s allowing 87.8 yards rushing per game and 2.5 yards per carry. A more efficient ground game featuring Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner would set up quarterback Gerry Bohanon for success. West Virginia’s pass defense has also been solid by allowing 227.4 yards per game.

Edge: West Virginia

Baylor defense vs. WVU offense

West Virginia has lost its first two Big 12 games on last-minute field goals by Oklahoma and Texas Tech, and the biggest reason is an offense that’s averaged just 16.3 points in conference play. Leddie Brown is a solid running back while Jarret Doege ranks third in the league with 1,207 yards passing. But Baylor’s defense has been consistently good all season, ranking third in the Big 12 by allowing 312.4 yards per game while coming in second in scoring defense by allowing 17.4 points.

Edge: Baylor

Key matchup: Baylor running backs vs. WVU defensive line