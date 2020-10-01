How they match up: Baylor vs. West Virginia

Baylor offense vs. West Virginia defense
Baylor’s offensive line should be in good shape with three starters potentially returning. Center Xavier Newman-Johnson, guard Blake Bedier and tackle Jake Burton missed Baylor’s 47-14 blowout of Kansas in the season opener. The Mountaineers had all kinds of trouble stopping Oklahoma State running backs Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown in a 27-13 loss in Stillwater last week as they both rushed for more than 100 yards. The Bears’ backfield duo of Trestan Ebner and John Lovett should have a good day.
Baylor defense vs. West Virginia offense
After lighting up the scoreboard in a 56-10 massacre of Eastern Kentucky in the opener, the Mountaineers weren’t nearly as effective against the Cowboys as they were held to a touchdown and two field goals. Jarret Doege threw for 285 yards and a touchdown while Leddie Brown picked up 104 yards on the ground. Baylor’s defense delivered a solid performance by holding Kansas to 328 yards, but the Mountaineers will be a much tougher test.
Key matchup: Baylor pass rush vs. WVU offensive line
The biggest question for the Bears heading into their season opener was how they were going to provide a pass rush after losing the entire starting defensive line from last season, including All-American James Lynch. But the Bears found some answers by bringing pass rushers in a variety of ways. Baylor amassed four sacks against the Jayhawks as linebacker Terrel Bernard had two solo sacks and combined with William Bradley-King for another. Defensive lineman TJ Franklin also produced a sack. That’s not welcome news for the Mountaineers’ offensive line after giving up five sacks against the Cowboys.
Special teams
There’s no team in the country that produced better special teams play than Baylor last week. Trestan Ebner was named Big 12 special teams player of the week after returning kickoffs 100 and 83 yards to become the first player in school history to score twice on kick returns in a game. John Mayers drilled a 47-yard field goal while Issac Power hit a 34-yard punt to pin Kansas at its own 1, leading to a safety. The Mountaineers have fine special teams but Baylor’s were off-the-charts good in the opener.
Intangibles
Baylor’s previous trips to Morgantown weren’t pleasant as the Mountaineers won four straight games beginning with a memorable 70-63 shootout in 2012. Two years ago, the Bears suffered their worst loss in the series with West Virginia’ 58-14 drubbing. But with no fans in the stands except for families of the players and coaches, and essential workers, this could be Baylor’s best shot. Still the Bears have to prove it.
— John Werner
