How they match up: Baylor vs. West Virginia

Baylor offense vs. West Virginia defense

Baylor’s offensive line should be in good shape with three starters potentially returning. Center Xavier Newman-Johnson, guard Blake Bedier and tackle Jake Burton missed Baylor’s 47-14 blowout of Kansas in the season opener. The Mountaineers had all kinds of trouble stopping Oklahoma State running backs Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown in a 27-13 loss in Stillwater last week as they both rushed for more than 100 yards. The Bears’ backfield duo of Trestan Ebner and John Lovett should have a good day.

Baylor defense vs. West Virginia offense

After lighting up the scoreboard in a 56-10 massacre of Eastern Kentucky in the opener, the Mountaineers weren’t nearly as effective against the Cowboys as they were held to a touchdown and two field goals. Jarret Doege threw for 285 yards and a touchdown while Leddie Brown picked up 104 yards on the ground. Baylor’s defense delivered a solid performance by holding Kansas to 328 yards, but the Mountaineers will be a much tougher test.

Key matchup: Baylor pass rush vs. WVU offensive line