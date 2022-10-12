How they match up: Baylor vs. West Virginia

Baylor offense vs. West Virginia defense

Throwing for a career-high 345 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-25 loss to Oklahoma State, Baylor sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen showed how dynamic he can be. Monaray Baldwin enjoyed his best game as he made seven catches for 174 yards and two scores while freshman Richard Reese continues to lead the running game. Baylor’s offense is averaging 37.4 points, and should be able to continue its productivity against a West Virginia defense that ranks ninth in the Big 12 by allowing 29.6 points per game.

Edge: Baylor

West Virginia offense vs. Baylor defense

WVU needed an experienced quarterback, and got its wish quarterback with JT Daniels transferring from Georgia after starting his career at USC. Daniels has thrown for 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns, and has one of the top receivers in the Big 12 in Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who has made 35 catches for 412 yards and four scores. CJ Donaldson has been a consistent backfield threat with 389 yards rushing and six scores. Baylor’s defense showed some vulnerability against Oklahoma State, and will have difficulty matching West Virginia’s balance.

Edge: West Virginia

Key matchup: Baylor RB Richard Reese vs. WVU defensive line

With Taye McWilliams out with concussion symptoms, freshman Richard Reese has taken the lead role in Baylor’s running game as he’s amassed 400 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Though West Virginia’s defense ranks among the worst overall in the Big 12, it has been strong against the run by allowing 100.6 yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry to rank third in the league. Reese showed he could still be effective against a good Oklahoma State defense, and should follow suit against the Mountaineers.

Edge: Baylor

Special teams

Baylor’s kick coverage was exposed against Oklahoma State as Jaden Nixon made a 98-yard return for a touchdown and Brennan Presley’s 50-yard return set up another Cowboys’ touchdown. The Bears have an explosive punt returner in Gavin Holmes while Issac Power is the Big 12’s best punter with a 45-yard average. Kicker John Mayers has been solid in replacing Isaiah Hankins. WVU kicker Casey Legg has lived up to his surname as he’s hit all eight field goal attempts, but punter Oliver Straw is averaging just 39.9 yards per punt.

Edge: West Virginia

Intangibles

No matter how good or bad West Virginia is, the fans at Milan Puskar Stadium are always passionate and rowdy. It makes for an uncomfortable environment for visiting teams, a fact Baylor knows all too well. The Bears have never won in Morgantown, beginning with a 70-63 loss in 2012 in West Virginia’s first Big 12 game. Baylor nearly pulled off a win in Dave Aranda’s debut season in 2020, going into double overtime before losing 27-21.

Edge: West Virginia