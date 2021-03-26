HOW THEY MATCH UP: NCAA SOUTH REGION SWEET 16

No. 1 BAYLOR vs. No. 5 VILLANOVA
Time, site: 4:15 p.m., Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
TV: CBS
BAYLOR BEARS
Coach: Scott Drew, 368-215 in 18 seasons at Baylor (388-226 in 19 seasons overall)
2020-21 record: 24-2 (13-1, 1st in Big 12)
How they got here: Beat No. 16 seed Hartford, 79-55, in first round of NCAA tournament; beat No. 9 Wisconsin, 76-63, in second round
NCAA tournament history: 16-13 in 13 appearances
Best finish: 1948 NCAA runner-up (Lost to Kentucky, 58-42, in championship game)
Most significant win 2020-21 (regular season): at No. 6 West Virginia, 94-89, to clinch first Big 12 championship
Strengths: The Bears feature the best starting backcourt in the country with first-team All-American Jared Butler (16.9 ppg, 4.7 assts, 2.1 steals), fifth-year senior MaCio Teague (16.1 ppg, 4.1 reb) and third-team All-American Davion Mitchell (14.1 ppg, 5.4 assts). Both Mitchell and forward Mark Vital are among the country's best defenders while forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua brings tremendous energy off the bench.
Potential weaknesses: With guard-heavy scoring, the Bears don’t get much offensive production from centers Flo Thamba and Tchamwa Tchatchoua. Baylor plays more efficiently in an up-tempo transition game than in a slow-paced halfcourt game.
VILLANOVA WILDCATS
Coach: Jay Wright, 490-188 in 20 seasons at Villanova (612-273 in 27 seasons overall)
2020-21 record: 18-6 (11-4, 1st in Big East)
How they got here: Beat No. 12 Winthrop, 73-63, in first round of NCAA tournament; beat No. 13 North Texas, 84-61, in second round
NCAA tournament history: 67-37 in 40 appearances
Best finish: Won national titles in 1985, 2016, 2018
Most significant win 2020-21 (regular season): Beat No. 14 Creighton, 72-60, on March 3 in Philadelphia to clinch Big East championship.
Strengths: The Wildcats feature a pair of gifted forwards in Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who has recorded a team-leading 16 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, and Jermaine Sanders who is averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds. Both Robinson-Earl and Justin Moore (12.8 ppg, 3.0 assts) will get much of the ballhandling duties. Guard Caleb Daniels is a 3-point shooting threat who is hitting 39.8 percent from long range.
Potential weaknesses: Villanova suffered a major blow when starting point guard Collin Gillespie went down with a season-ending knee injury on March 3 when the Wildcats won the Big East title. While the Wildcats lead the nation in fewest turnovers per game with an 8.75 average, their 3-point shooting can be erratic at 35.8 percent.
No. 15 ORAL ROBERTS vs. No. 3 ARKANSAS
Time, site: 6:25 p.m., Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
TV: TBS
ORAL ROBERTS GOLDEN EAGLES
Coach: Paul Mills, 57-65 in four seasons
2020-21 record: 18-10 (10-5, 4th in Summit League)
How they got here: Beat No. 2 Ohio State, 75-72, in first round of NCAA tournament; beat No. 7 Florida, 81-78, in second round
NCAA tournament history: 4-5 in six appearances
Best finish: Elite Eight in 1974
Most significant win 2020-21: Beat No. 2 Ohio State, 75-72, in first round of NCAA tournament
Strengths: Coached by former Baylor assistant Paul Mills, ORU is only the second No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16, joining the 2013 Florida Gulf Coast squad. Sophomore guard Max Abmas leads the nation with a 24.5 scoring average and is a 43.1 percent 3-point shooter. The Golden Eagles are led inside by forward Kevin Obanor with 19 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, and he’s also a dangerous 3-point threat with a 47.0 percentage.
Potential weaknesses: While ORU has a lot of offensive punch by averaging 81.5 points per game, defending teams can be an issue as opponents have averaged 75.7 points. The Golden Eagles have difficulty matching up against strong rebounding teams as they’ve averaged nearly five less boards per game than opponents.
ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS
Coach: Eric Musselman, 44-18 in two seasons at Arkansas (154-51 in six college seasons overall)
2020-21 record: 24-6 (13-4, 2nd in SEC)
How they got here: Beat No. 14 Colgate, 85-68, in first round of NCAA tournament; beat No. 6 Texas Tech, 68-66, in second round
NCAA tournament history: 44-32 in 34 appearances
Best finish: Won 1994 national championship
Most significant win 2020-21 (regular season): Beat No. 6 Alabama, 81-66, on Feb. 24 in Fayetteville
Strengths: The Razorbacks can run the floor as they rank seventh nationally with 82 points per game. Guard Moses Moody is averaging 17.1 points while forward Justin Smith is averaging 13.8, guard JD Notae 13.1 and guard Jalen Tate 10.6. Arkansas is also a good rebounding team that’s averaging 39.7 boards per game to opponents’ 36.
Potential weaknesses: Though the Razorbacks can certainly score, their 33.6 3-point percentage shows they sometimes take wild shots. They beat the Red Raiders in the second round despite shooting just 41.9 percent overall and hitting four of 17 3-pointers. Arkansas can be sloppy handling the ball by averaging 12.9 turnovers per game.