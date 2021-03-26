HOW THEY MATCH UP: NCAA SOUTH REGION SWEET 16

Potential weaknesses: Villanova suffered a major blow when starting point guard Collin Gillespie went down with a season-ending knee injury on March 3 when the Wildcats won the Big East title. While the Wildcats lead the nation in fewest turnovers per game with an 8.75 average, their 3-point shooting can be erratic at 35.8 percent.

No. 15 ORAL ROBERTS vs. No. 3 ARKANSAS

Time, site: 6:25 p.m., Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

TV: TBS

ORAL ROBERTS GOLDEN EAGLES

Coach: Paul Mills, 57-65 in four seasons

2020-21 record: 18-10 (10-5, 4th in Summit League)

How they got here: Beat No. 2 Ohio State, 75-72, in first round of NCAA tournament; beat No. 7 Florida, 81-78, in second round

NCAA tournament history: 4-5 in six appearances

Best finish: Elite Eight in 1974

Most significant win 2020-21: Beat No. 2 Ohio State, 75-72, in first round of NCAA tournament