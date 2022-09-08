 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to get Baylor at BYU on TV, radio

From the Baylor at BYU preview coverage series
Baylor kicks off with Brigham Young University at 9:15 p.m. CT Sept. 10 from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Here's how you can get the game:

TV/video

Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 27 (HD 300)

Astound/Grande — channel 24 (HD 824)

DirecTV — channel 206

Dish — channel 140

AT&T UVerse — 602 (HD 1602)

Verizon Fios — 70 (HD 570)

ESPN+ — Game link (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers) | More football

ESPN app — List of devices | ESPN app

Radio

1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: KRZI-FMBaylorBears.com | Varsity Network)

100.9-FM in Temple (Texas affiliates)

SiriusXM satellite radio — channel 83 (Internet 83)

TuneIn.com mobile app (link)

Live stats

BaylorBears.com

