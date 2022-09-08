How to get Baylor at BYU on TV, radio

Baylor kicks off with Brigham Young University at 9:15 p.m. CT Sept. 10 from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Here's how you can get the game:
TV/video
Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 27 (HD 300)
Astound/Grande — channel 24 (HD 824)
DirecTV — channel 206
Dish — channel 140
AT&T UVerse — 602 (HD 1602)
Verizon Fios — 70 (HD 570)
ESPN+ — Game link (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers) | More football
ESPN app — List of devices | ESPN app
Radio
1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: KRZI-FM | BaylorBears.com | Varsity Network)
100.9-FM in Temple (Texas affiliates)
SiriusXM satellite radio — channel 83 (Internet 83)
TuneIn.com mobile app (link)