How to get Baylor at Iowa State on TV, radio

Baylor kicks off with Iowa State at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 on ESPN2 from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Here's how you can get the game:
TV/video
Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 28 (HD 301)
Astound/Grande — channel 26 (HD 826)
DirecTV — channel 209
Dish — channel 143 (HD 5302, 9425)
AT&T UVerse — 606
Verizon Fios — 74 (HD 574)
WatchESPN — Game link (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers) | More football | ESPN app
Radio
1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: KRZI-FM | BaylorBears.com | Varsity Network)
100.9-FM in Temple (Texas affiliates)
SiriusXM satellite radio — channel 83 (Internet 83)
TuneIn.com mobile app (link)