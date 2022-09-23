 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to get Baylor at Iowa State on TV, radio

  • 0

Baylor kicks off with Iowa State at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 on ESPN2 from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Here's how you can get the game:

TV/video

Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 28 (HD 301)

Astound/Grande — channel 26 (HD 826)

DirecTV — channel 209

Dish — channel 143 (HD 5302, 9425)

AT&T UVerse — 606

Verizon Fios — 74 (HD 574)

WatchESPN — Game link (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers) | More football | ESPN app

People are also reading…

Radio

1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: KRZI-FMBaylorBears.com | Varsity Network)

100.9-FM in Temple (Texas affiliates)

SiriusXM satellite radio — channel 83 (Internet 83)

TuneIn.com mobile app (link)

Live stats

BaylorBears.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert