How to get Baylor vs. Oklahoma State on TV, radio

Baylor kicks off with Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 1 on the Fox network from McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Here's how you can get the game:
TV/video
Over the air antenna — channel 44, KWKT-TV
Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 14 (HD 1206)
Astound/Grande — channel 14 (HD 814)
Dish — channel 44 (HD 5223, 8988)
AT&T UVerse — check local listings
Verizon Fios — check local listings
Fox Sports — Game link (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers)
Fox Sports app — Android | ESPN app | More info | Also available on smart TVs
Radio
1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: KRZI-FM | BaylorBears.com | Varsity Network)
100.9-FM in Temple (Texas affiliates)
SiriusXM satellite radio — channel 199 (Internet 199)
TuneIn.com mobile app (link)
Live stats
Baylor Bears 2022 football schedule
Sept. 3 — Baylor 69, SUNY Albany 10
Sept. 10 — BYU 26, Baylor 20, 2OT
Sept. 17 — Baylor 42, Texas State 7
Sept. 24 — Baylor 31, Iowa State 24
Oct. 1 — Baylor vs. Oklahoma State (2:30 p.m., Fox network)
Oct. 13 (Thu.) — Baylor at West Virginia (6 p.m., Fox Sports 1)
Oct. 22 — Baylor vs. Kansas (homecoming)
Oct. 29 — Baylor at Texas Tech
Nov. 5 — Baylor at Oklahoma
Nov. 12 — Baylor vs. Kansas State
Nov. 19 — Baylor vs. TCU
Nov. 25 (Fri.) — Baylor at Texas (ESPN or ABC)
