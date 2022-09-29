 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to get Baylor vs. Oklahoma State on TV, radio

Baylor kicks off with Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 1 on the Fox network from McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Here's how you can get the game:

TV/video

Over the air antenna — channel 44, KWKT-TV

Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 14 (HD 1206)

Astound/Grande — channel 14 (HD 814)

DirecTV — channel 44

Dish — channel 44 (HD 5223, 8988)

AT&T UVerse — check local listings

Verizon Fios — check local listings

Fox Sports — Game link (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers)

Fox Sports app — Android | ESPN app | More info | Also available on smart TVs

Radio

1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: KRZI-FMBaylorBears.com | Varsity Network)

100.9-FM in Temple (Texas affiliates)

SiriusXM satellite radio — channel 199 (Internet 199)

TuneIn.com mobile app (link)

Live stats

BaylorBears.com

