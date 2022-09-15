 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to get Baylor vs. Texas State on TV, radio

Baylor kicks off with Texas State at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 on Fox Sports 1 from McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Here's how you can get the game:

TV/video

Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 37 (HD 400)

Astound/Grande — channel 29 (HD 829)

DirecTV — channel 219

Dish — channel 150

AT&T UVerse — 652 (HD 1652)

Verizon Fios — 83 (HD 583)

Fox Sports — Live sports link (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers)

Fox Sports app — Android | ESPN app | More info | Also available on smart TVs

Radio

1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: KRZI-FMBaylorBears.com | Varsity Network)

100.9-FM in Temple (Texas affiliates)

SiriusXM satellite radio — channel 83 (Internet 83)

TuneIn.com mobile app (link)

Live stats

BaylorBears.com

