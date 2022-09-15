How to get Baylor vs. Texas State on TV, radio

Baylor kicks off with Texas State at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 on Fox Sports 1 from McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Here's how you can get the game:
TV/video
Spectrum/Time Warner — channel 37 (HD 400)
Astound/Grande — channel 29 (HD 829)
DirecTV — channel 219
Dish — channel 150
AT&T UVerse — 652 (HD 1652)
Verizon Fios — 83 (HD 583)
Fox Sports — Live sports link (available to cable/satellite TV subscribers)
Radio
1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: KRZI-FM | BaylorBears.com | Varsity Network)
100.9-FM in Temple (Texas affiliates)
SiriusXM satellite radio — channel 83 (Internet 83)
TuneIn.com mobile app (link)