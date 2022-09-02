 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to get Baylor vs. UAlbany on TV, radio

Baylor kicks off with State University of New York at Albany at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 from McLane Stadium in Waco. Here's how you can get the game:

TV/video

ESPN-Plus: This is an online streaming service that costs $9.99 per month. It is not included with a regular TV subscription.

There is no cable, satellite or broadcast coverage of the game.

Game link | ESPN app | Order ESPN-Plus

Radio

1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: KRZI-FMBaylorBears.com | Varsity Network)

100.9-FM in Temple (Texas affiliates)

SiriusXM satellite radio — channel 83 (Internet 83)

TuneIn.com mobile app (link)

Live stats

BaylorBears.com

Bears looking for leaders to emerge

Dave Aranda needs a new crop of players to step into leadership roles as the Bears begin their final week of preparation for their Sept. 3 home opener against Albany.

