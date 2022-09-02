How to get Baylor vs. UAlbany on TV, radio

Baylor kicks off with State University of New York at Albany at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 from McLane Stadium in Waco. Here's how you can get the game:
TV/video
ESPN-Plus: This is an online streaming service that costs $9.99 per month. It is not included with a regular TV subscription.
There is no cable, satellite or broadcast coverage of the game.
Radio
1660-AM, 99.1-FM in Waco (online: KRZI-FM | BaylorBears.com | Varsity Network)
People are also reading…
100.9-FM in Temple (Texas affiliates)
SiriusXM satellite radio — channel 83 (Internet 83)
TuneIn.com mobile app (link)