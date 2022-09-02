How to get Baylor vs. UAlbany on TV, radio

Baylor kicks off with State University of New York at Albany at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 from McLane Stadium in Waco. Here's how you can get the game:

TV/video

ESPN-Plus: This is an online streaming service that costs $9.99 per month. It is not included with a regular TV subscription.

There is no cable, satellite or broadcast coverage of the game.

Radio

100.9-FM in Temple (Texas affiliates)

SiriusXM satellite radio — channel 83 (Internet 83)

TuneIn.com mobile app (link)

Live stats