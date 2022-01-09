Huff commits to Baylor

Baylor received a verbal commitment from Aldine Nimitz defensive back Cory Huff Jr. on Sunday.
The 6-0, 180-pound Huff, a three-star recruit, has also received offers from UTSA, Colorado, Navy, and SMU. During his junior year, Huff finished with 76 tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defended.
Huff is ranked the No. 46 safety in the nation and the No. 69 overall recruit in Texas in the 2023 class by 247Sports.
Huff is the fifth commitment in Baylor's 2023 class as he joins Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad, Dangerfield receiver Jakevian Rodgers, Houston Stratford tight end Hawkins Polley and Kingsville King offensive lineman Justin DeLeon.
