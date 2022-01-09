 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huff commits to Baylor
0 comments

Huff commits to Baylor

{{featured_button_text}}

Baylor received a verbal commitment from Aldine Nimitz defensive back Cory Huff Jr. on Sunday.

The 6-0, 180-pound Huff, a three-star recruit, has also received offers from UTSA, Colorado, Navy, and SMU. During his junior year, Huff finished with 76 tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defended.

Huff is ranked the No. 46 safety in the nation and the No. 69 overall recruit in Texas in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

Huff is the fifth commitment in Baylor's 2023 class as he joins Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad, Dangerfield receiver Jakevian Rodgers, Houston Stratford tight end Hawkins Polley and Kingsville King offensive lineman Justin DeLeon.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert