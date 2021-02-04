Hunter commits to Baylor basketball

Ypsi Prep Academy shooting guard Dillon Hunter announced his verbal commitment to Baylor on Thursday.
The 6-3, 170-pound Hunter is a four-star recruit who is ranked No. 25 nationally in the 2022 class by ESPN, No. 42 by 247Sports and No. 60 by Rivals. Ypsi Prep is located in Ypsilanti, Mich.
He chose Baylor over Florida State, Clemson, Memphis, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Wake Forest.
In a blog for Sports Illustrated, Hunter said he liked the way Baylor used its guards and that he had developed a close relationship with Baylor director of player development Jared Nuness.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.