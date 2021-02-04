 Skip to main content
Hunter commits to Baylor basketball
Ypsi Prep Academy shooting guard Dillon Hunter announced his verbal commitment to Baylor on Thursday.

The 6-3, 170-pound Hunter is a four-star recruit who is ranked No. 25 nationally in the 2022 class by ESPN, No. 42 by 247Sports and No. 60 by Rivals. Ypsi Prep is located in Ypsilanti, Mich.

He chose Baylor over Florida State, Clemson, Memphis, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Wake Forest.

In a blog for Sports Illustrated, Hunter said he liked the way Baylor used its guards and that he had developed a close relationship with Baylor director of player development Jared Nuness.

