‘I’m built for it’ — Baylor's Ika making big impact up front for defense

Ika is from Salt Lake City, where he was ranked the state’s No. 1 prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. As a senior at East High School, Ika amassed 89 tackles and 14 sacks.

Ika’s Baylor teammates have made the third-year sophomore feel welcome, and they enjoy being around him with his open, friendly personality.

“When I decided to come here, I had dudes on the team reaching out to me, saying they’re excited for me to come and be a part of this team,” Ika said. “I feel like that would make anyone excited to get here and get to work. The fact that they’re open to me, it’s easy for me to get comfortable. The way they were welcoming just made it easy to unwind and grow a good amount of brothers on the team.”

After their time together at LSU, Ika is excited to reunite with Aranda and is glad that he's getting his chance to be a head coach in the Big 12.

“I’ve seen him grow as a coach,” Ika said. “It makes me happy because I’ve always looked up to him. And to see the steps he’s taken to become a better coach, to better himself. It makes me happy to be a player for that kind of head coach, someone who’s pushing himself to be better every day just like we are pushing ourselves to be better every day.”