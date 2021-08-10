‘I’m built for it’ — Baylor's Ika making big impact up front for defense

When Baylor reached the Big 12 championship game in the 2019 Sugar Bowl season, all-conference nose guard Bravvion Roy was a dominating force up front.
Roy often occupied two blockers, allowing All-America defensive end James Lynch and the rest of the defenders free lanes to unload on quarterbacks.
The Bears hope LSU transfer Siaki “Apu” Ika makes a similar impact this season.
The 6-4, 350-pound Ika not only takes up a lot of space in the middle of Baylor’s defense, his combination of strength and quickness is rare for a man that massive.
“I expect him to have the biggest impact on the defense,” said Baylor defensive lineman TJ Franklin. “Before we had a nose (guard), but we didn’t have a nose that was able to go in there and eat up blocks, be able to pass rush, a nose that’s able to do everything we need him to do.”
Baylor coach Dave Aranda knew how important Ika could be to Baylor’s defense because he coached him when he was defensive coordinator for LSU’s 2019 national championship team.
Ika was a key part of the Tigers’ defensive line rotation as he recorded 17 tackles with 1.5 for loss. After playing in just four games last season, Ika decided to join Aranda at Baylor, and the transition has been smooth.
“I know this defense like the back of my hand,” Ika said. “The only different thing is the vocabulary, but it’s pretty easy to get it down. That’s a big part why I wanted to choose to make the transition because I knew if I made the move, I wouldn’t be set back. I think it’s kind of just pick up where I left off, kind of just get in and hit the ground running. “
Ika’s impact was evident in the 2021 spring football game as he blew through the offensive line for a sack and made several other disruptive plays.
“I’m built for it,” Ika said. “As you can tell, I’m a pretty large dude. There’s not a lot of people who look like me on the team. I’m built to be in the middle, I’m built to eat up two blocks, make plays when I can.”
After leading the Big 12 with 46 sacks in 14 games in 2019, the Bears dropped to seventh in the league with 19 sacks in nine games last season.
The importance of a dominating defensive line can’t be overstated. Lynch, Roy and defensive end James Lockhart were a major reason why the Bears finished 11-3 in 2019. With that trio gone, the Bears fell to 2-7 in Aranda’s debut season.
Ika doesn’t expect to be a one-man show up front. Veterans like Franklin, Gabe Hall, Brayden Utley, Rob Saulin and Chidi Ogbonnaya should make a bigger impact with more experience under their belt and Ika at their side.
“As a D-line in this defense, our strength is in our numbers,” Ika said. “And we had some dudes come back from injury. TJ, for example, Gabe Hall. Just having them back, being able to go through practice together makes us better as a unit. We’re all able to get through it together, all able to lean on our brother next to us, and just get through the day.”
Ika is from Salt Lake City, where he was ranked the state’s No. 1 prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. As a senior at East High School, Ika amassed 89 tackles and 14 sacks.
Ika’s Baylor teammates have made the third-year sophomore feel welcome, and they enjoy being around him with his open, friendly personality.
“When I decided to come here, I had dudes on the team reaching out to me, saying they’re excited for me to come and be a part of this team,” Ika said. “I feel like that would make anyone excited to get here and get to work. The fact that they’re open to me, it’s easy for me to get comfortable. The way they were welcoming just made it easy to unwind and grow a good amount of brothers on the team.”
After their time together at LSU, Ika is excited to reunite with Aranda and is glad that he's getting his chance to be a head coach in the Big 12.
“I’ve seen him grow as a coach,” Ika said. “It makes me happy because I’ve always looked up to him. And to see the steps he’s taken to become a better coach, to better himself. It makes me happy to be a player for that kind of head coach, someone who’s pushing himself to be better every day just like we are pushing ourselves to be better every day.”
Off the field, Ika likes to hang out with his Baylor teammates and enjoys making music.
“I make my own music,” Ika said. “I’ve got a SoundCloud. My name is Jack Fish on SoundCloud. You should check it out. I made a couple songs in there.”