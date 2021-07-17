'I want to run' — Waco's London poised to strike if he gets Olympic relay shot

Have you ever flown standby? It’s the gambler’s way to travel. On the serendipitous chance that your name is called, you rejoice, grateful that fate has delivered a boarding pass. Otherwise, you linger in purgatory, nervously waiting in limbo, never knowing if your chance will arise.

Wil London knows all about it.

We’re not talking about air travel here, actually. London’s plane ticket is booked. He’ll leave for Tokyo next Saturday as a member of the United States track and field team for the Summer Olympics. He’s on the team. That much he knows.

What he doesn’t know is if he’ll get the chance to get on the track.

Most of the time, an Olympian is assured that he or she will at least receive the opportunity to compete. Medals are never guaranteed. They realize that. But they give it their best shot.

London’s situation is different. He has been selected for Team USA as part of the relay pool for either the men’s or the mixed (co-ed) 4x400 relay. He’s listed as an alternate on the team. He might run, he might not. That’s not exactly the ideal place to be.

But London, 23, is poised to spring into action should he get the call.