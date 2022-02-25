Ice-cold Thomas keeps scoreless streak going in 4-2 win over Duke

“Oh man, when Harrison Caley comes up with that hit it’s a huge deal, especially in conditions like today,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “It’s hard to hit a ball out or get a ball over the outfielders’ head. It’s difficult. Anytime you can get a hit like that in a situation like that is a really big deal for us. It does relieve a little bit of pressure, but knowing how good Duke is there’s still nothing really comfortable. We have to make sure that our pitchers do their job, and luckily they did."

Nobody punched the clock any better than Thomas. The veteran southpaw routinely got ahead of hitters and breezed through the early innings. He didn’t allow a hit until Duke’s Chris Davis sliced a single to left with one out in the fifth. Davis’s father, incidentally, is ESPN anchor Rece Davis, who was able to watch his son in person since College GameDay is making an appearance in Waco for the Baylor-Kansas men’s basketball game Saturday.

Thomas said the thought of throwing a no-hitter never crossed his mind.

“I’m so locked in that sometimes I’ve got to go back to the chart and say, ‘OK, this is what this guy did the last at-bat,’” Thomas said. “No, no clue (about the four no-hit innings). That’s cool, but I had no idea.”