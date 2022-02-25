Ice-cold Thomas keeps scoreless streak going in 4-2 win over Duke

Before the season ever started, Baylor ace Tyler Thomas was asked by a reporter if he could pitch in cold weather.
“Yeah, I can pitch in this,” Thomas responded, smiling.
The guy wasn’t kidding.
Baylor’s fifth-year senior lefthander gave the Bears plenty of warm, fuzzy feelings as he logged six shutout innings in spurring his team to a 4-2 win over Duke on a chilly Friday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark.
Thomas (1-1) carried a no-hitter into the fifth and ultimately allowed only one hit in logging his first win of the young season. Thomas threw 89 pitches while striking out five and walking two, and has registered 11 straight scoreless frames dating back to last week’s opener against Maryland.
Asked what pitches worked best for him, Thomas said, “Just everything. I felt confident. I felt good. They swung early, which helps. Getting the first-pitch strike, it helps when you’re ahead, makes your job kind of easy.”
The conditions proved less than ideal for the hitters, with temperatures at first pitch hovering at 37 degrees. Nevertheless, Baylor (2-3) still delivered enough timely knocks to claim the series opener.
It was a nice start to the weekend against a solid Blue Devils (3-2) team that entered ranked in three different college baseball polls, including 23rd by D1 Baseball.
“It’s good. It kind of brings our hopes back up,” said transfer catcher Harrison Caley, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. “There’s still a lot of stuff to work on, but I think we did a good job today.”
The Bears snagged a lead off Duke starter Marcus Johnson (0-2) in the second. They put a pair of runners in scoring position thanks to a single and a Duke error, and then third baseman Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo came through with a hard ground ball up the middle. Duke second baseman Wil Hoyle managed to track the ball and keep it in the infield, but the single gave Baylor a 1-0 edge.
Going to the sixth inning, both teams’ starters were clicking along nicely. But Baylor made sure Duke’s bullpen would get some work.
Following a one-out single from Chase Wehsener, Duke coach Chris Pollard made a call to the bullpen. It would turn out to be a familiar walk for Pollard, as he made six different mound visits in all in the inning in an attempt to halt the Bears’ momentum. It seemingly had to be a record for calls to the bullpen in a three-run inning.
With a pair of runners in scoring position, Caley stroked a single that eluded the grasp of Duke’s leaping shortstop Alex Mooney and plated a pair of runs to make it 3-0. The Bears added one more run in the inning on a wild pitch.
“Oh man, when Harrison Caley comes up with that hit it’s a huge deal, especially in conditions like today,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “It’s hard to hit a ball out or get a ball over the outfielders’ head. It’s difficult. Anytime you can get a hit like that in a situation like that is a really big deal for us. It does relieve a little bit of pressure, but knowing how good Duke is there’s still nothing really comfortable. We have to make sure that our pitchers do their job, and luckily they did."
Nobody punched the clock any better than Thomas. The veteran southpaw routinely got ahead of hitters and breezed through the early innings. He didn’t allow a hit until Duke’s Chris Davis sliced a single to left with one out in the fifth. Davis’s father, incidentally, is ESPN anchor Rece Davis, who was able to watch his son in person since College GameDay is making an appearance in Waco for the Baylor-Kansas men’s basketball game Saturday.
Thomas said the thought of throwing a no-hitter never crossed his mind.
“I’m so locked in that sometimes I’ve got to go back to the chart and say, ‘OK, this is what this guy did the last at-bat,’” Thomas said. “No, no clue (about the four no-hit innings). That’s cool, but I had no idea.”
He also shrugged off the bitterly cold temps, complete with a swirling wind, commenting that it wasn’t even the chilliest game in which he’d pitched. “Memphis, my freshman year. Now that was cold,” he said.
Duke broke up the shutout in the seventh, loading the bases off reliever Anderson Needham with a single and a pair of walks. Then Matt Voelker came out of the bullpen and immediately struggled to find the strike zone, walking the Blue Devils’ Hoyle on four pitches to force in a run.
But Voelker worked out of additional trouble, inducing an infield pop and a flyout to left to escape the inning.
The Blue Devils added an unearned run in the ninth when Davis, the leadoff batter, hit a long fly ball down the right-field line. Baylor’s Kyle Nevin settled under the ball but dropped it, then air-mailed a throw over Cardoza-Oquendo’s head at third base, allowing Davis to scurry home to make the score 4-2.
But Voelker closed the book from there, recording the save.
Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Baylor Ballpark, but a threat of rain could force a switch to a Sunday doubleheader. Coaches and officials will make that call on Saturday.