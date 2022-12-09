Ika, Galvin named AP first-team all-Big 12

Baylor noseguard Siaki Ika and offensive lineman Connor Galvin were named to the Associated Press first-team all-Big 12 squad.

The Bears also had three players earn second team honors, including linebacker Dillon Doyle, safety Al Walcott and offensive lineman Grant Miller.

TCU quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan was named Big 12 offensive player of the year in a unanimous vote, as was the selection of Sonny Dykes for coach of the year after his first season with the Horned Frogs.

Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah earned the top defensive player, and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a transfer from UCF, was the newcomer of the year.