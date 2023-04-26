Growing up in Salt Lake City, Baylor noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika admired Polynesian football players who reached the NFL like Ma’ake Kemoeatu of the Baltimore Ravens and Manu Tuiasosopo of the Seattle Seahawks.

The 6-4, 345-pound Ika envisioned himself standing in their shoes someday.

That someday is here.

Ika is projected as a second-round pick in the NFL Draft which begins Thursday night at 7 p.m. with the first round, followed by the second and third rounds on Friday night and concluding Saturday with the fourth through seventh rounds.

While Ika’s Polynesian roots bring great pride, family pride is even more important.

“Man, it’s something words can’t describe,” Ika said. “It’s the reason why I do all of this. It’s not even being the next person up in the Tongan culture or the Polynesian culture, it’s being the next person up in my family. Someone they can be proud of, someone they can watch on TV.”

More recently, Ika has enjoyed watching Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea play. Like Ika, he comes from a Polynesian heritage and has the same body type at 6-4, 347 pounds.

“Just what he did for our position, people look at the noseguard position differently now because of him,” Ika said. “They look at him for what people can bring to the table. He’s pretty much changed the game for us.”

During his two seasons at Baylor, Ika didn’t make a huge amount of tackles and sacks. As a sophomore transfer from LSU in 2021, collected 25 tackles with 6.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks for the Bears’ 2021 Big 12 championship team. Last season, Ika made 24 tackles with two for loss.

But Ika’s performance can’t be judged by sheer numbers. Often the biggest player on the field, Ika usually occupied two blockers to allow his teammates to get free for tackles.

“A lot of people who come to college don’t want to take on double teams,” Ika said. “They want to rush the quarterback, and get up field and make plays. I’m in a sense the center of the defense. I take on a lot of double teams and I do a lot of two-gapping.”

The All-American is so coveted by NFL teams that he received invitations to both the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Playing at the college level, Ika was always in structural environments. But he’s done a lot of work on his own leading up to the draft.

“It’s all on us as players,” Ika said. “Whatever we want to get out of this process, it comes down to what we put into it. We don’t have coaches behind us telling what should be done. It’s a matter of growing up and taking it upon yourself and be a pro.”

After winning the Big 12 championship and beating Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl to complete a 12-2 season, Baylor enjoyed a banner NFL Draft in 2022 with six players chosen, the most since 2016.

Baylor isn’t expected to make such a big haul this season, but all-Big 12 offensive lineman Connor Galvin and tight end Ben Sims could be picked later in the draft.

Though Galvin played left tackle throughout his five years at Baylor, he’s tried to show scouts that he can play multiple offensive line positions.

“That’s how you stay in the league a long time,” Galvin said. “You can’t just play one position. I played one position (left tackle) at Baylor for a while, so I just want to show them I can play left tackle, right tackle. If we need a guy, I can play guard.”

Offensive linemen Jacob Gall and Grant Miller, linebacker Dillon Doyle and defensive backs Mark Milton and Christian Morgan have a chance to at least receive invitations to NFL camps.

Though Doyle suffered an offseason knee injury before the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, he’s hoping his versatility will translate into an NFL roster spot. Doyle was primarily a linebacker in three seasons with the Bears, but he also played fullback.

“Really at this point, it’s just any way I can get on a roster and any way that I can impact a team,” Doyle said. “In a lot of ways, it’s saving a roster spot if I can do both. So that’s kind of the positive of having that flexibility.”