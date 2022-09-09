Ika returns home for Baylor's date against BYU

Baylor didn’t have to look far to find a tour guide for its highly anticipated Top 25 showdown against BYU.

Massive Baylor noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika grew up in Salt Lake City and committed to BYU as a freshman at East High School for a while.

“I was committed to them for a long time my freshman year, but things change and I grew up,” Ika said. “Deep down I’ll always be a Cougar. That’s something I was born into. My family is deep, deep BYU fans. So that game is bittersweet for me.”

The battle up front will be a major focal point when the No. 9 Bears face the No. 21 Cougars at 9:15 p.m. Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

Both Baylor coach Dave Aranda and BYU coach Kalani Sitake believe the more physical team will win this matchup of future Big 12 rivals. The Cougars are set to join the Big 12 in 2023.

“I think their size and their physicality really stand out,” Aranda said. “They play a real physical old-school kind of game, and it’s cool to see from the outside. It’s another thing to be lined up against it, and so we’re definitely going to be challenged at the line of scrimmage.”

Of course, Sitake knows Ika well since he recruited him, and is friends with his family. Sitake has been impressed by how the Baylor coaches have molded Ika into an all-Big 12 noseguard.

“I love that kid, love his family,” Sitake said. “We offered him early, he was going to be a guy who was going to be a beast. You see what he’s doing, he’s really starting to master his craft and he’s getting a lot of attention for it. That’s because he does all the hard work. The (Baylor) coaches’ scheme has really elevated his game. He always used his strength, but now you’re seeing him be a lot more technical.”

Baylor’s 38-24 win over BYU last year at McLane Stadium served as a wakeup call for the Cougars. The Bears dominated the line of scrimmage much of the game by holding the Cougars to 67 yards rushing, including 33 yards on 15 carries by Tyler Allgeier, who went on to rush for 1,601 yards in BYU’s 10-3 season.

“From last year’s game until now, they definitely have a presence up front,” Sitake said. “Sometimes the best lesson is to physically go through the experience. Our guys up front had to apply some things and get strong, and we’ll see if it applies to us on the football field on Saturday.”

The Bears will likely focus on shutting down Cal transfer Christopher Brooks, who rushed for 135 yards on 13 carries in BYU’s 50-21 season-opening win over USF. They hope to make the Cougars one-dimensional and put pressure on veteran quarterback Jaren Hall, who threw for 342 yards in last year’s game against the Bears but was sacked five times.

Hall looked sharp in BYU’s win over USF as he hit 25 of 32 passes for 261 yards and two scores. He’s got an array of receivers like Chase Roberts and Dallin Holker, but Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney are not expected to play due to injuries, according to ESPN.

Nacua enjoyed a monster day against the Bears last season with five catches for 168 yards and a touchdown.

“Hall is an extremely smart player,” said Baylor cornerback Mark Milton. “He knows where he wants to put the ball and doesn’t put it out there to get interceptions or anything. I mean, he places it where he knows he'll get a catch.”

After rushing for just 43 yards in the first half against UAlbany, the Bears hope to establish the running attack earlier in the game.

With the Great Danes focusing on stopping the run, Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen went deep as he hit Monaray Baldwin with a 47-yard touchdown pass and Hal Presley with a 38-yard scoring pass. The Bears hope to use speed to their advantage and hit some long shots.

"Shapen's got a live arm, a very strong arm and is very accurate," Sitake said. "He looks like a veteran back there and is still young. They've got so much speed in the wide receivers group, it's a tough team to deal with."

Despite losing to the Bears last season, Sitake enjoyed BYU’s trip to McLane Stadium and seeing Baylor’s facilities as the Cougars look ahead to playing in the Big 12.

“They’re a program we want to be like,” Sitake said. “You look at the things they’re doing and the resources they have available to them. I think it’s a great standard if we want to compete and be conference champions like Baylor.”

To prepare for the trip to LaVell Edwards Stadium, the Bears piped in crowd noise during practice. They know how tough the game will be and how fired up BYU’s fans are for a future Big 12 rival to play in Provo.

“We know it’s going to be loud, it’s going to be different, it’s our first big road test,” said Baylor receiver Gavin Holmes. “Like Coach (Aranda) says, it’s going to be us and then a couple of our parents up in the stands. Everybody else is going to be for the other team. We just talk about bringing our own energy so we don’t have to feed off any other energy. We can create our own and take that on these road games.”

But no player on the field will be more excited than Ika in his return to his home state. He’s been hitting up his Baylor teammates for extra tickets for family and friends.