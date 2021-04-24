Ika's presence felt in Green and Gold game

“I love Apu and his energy, I love his smile, I love his heart,” Aranda said. “He knows the structure of the defense and the run fits. He knows protection and he’s been able to tutor people on the sidelines. I know our guys respect him, not only how he plays, but he carries himself in such a way that they see where he’s headed.”

Even before he arrived on campus this spring, Ika could feel the love from his new teammates. After witnessing how he can invigorate the defense, they know how valuable he can be to the Bears.

“They’ve been very accepting,” Ika said. “Right from the start, they were excited to have me. Right when I committed here, I had dudes on the team DM ( direct message) me and guys get my number from the coaches and text me and excited to have me. For someone that goes through the transfer portal, that gives you a good feeling and excited to be part of the place that you’re at.”

Since Ika played under Aranda at LSU, he already knew what to expect from Baylor’s defensive scheme. With Ika in the mix, Baylor has a chance to make the 3-4 its base defense and give defensive coordinator Ron Roberts more options to use the rest of his defenders in a variety of ways.