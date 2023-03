No. 19 Illinois downed Baylor men’s tennis, 4-2, in nonconference action on Friday night at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Baylor (8-10) lost the doubles point, but got singles wins from Tadeas Paroulek on court 1 and Zsombor Velcz at the No. 3 spot to rally, pulling within 3-2. However, Illinois (12-6) got the decisive point it needed for victory.

The Bears will take on No. 16 Wake Forest and Prairie View A&M in matches at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, on Sunday.