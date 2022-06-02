Illinois transfer signs with Baylor

The 6-3 forward started in 12 of 23 games for the Illini last season as she averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13 minutes per game. She had the second-highest field goal percentage on the team at 52.2.

“We are excited to welcome Erika to the Baylor family," Collen said. "She rounds out an exciting spring of recruiting for us. Erika will give us experience in the post and will provide some much-needed size, athleticism, and energy. Erika checks off the 4 R’s for us: run, roll, rim protect and rebound. Her strong faith and commitment in the classroom make her just as special off the court as on it.”