‘I'm staying’ — Commitment between Scott Drew, Baylor Bears remains strong

Gonzaga's Mark Few is among the many coaches who believe Drew has done one of the most remarkable rebuilding jobs in college basketball history.

After taking over a program wrecked by the murder of Patrick Dennehy by former teammate Carlton Dotson in 2003 and an attempted cover-up of NCAA rules violations by former coach Dave Bliss, Drew led the Bears to their first NCAA tournament berth in 20 years in 2008 and they've been a consistent Top 25 team since then.

"It’s absolutely unequivocally off the charts," Few said. "I just don’t think it’s ever been seen, and now I’m glad it’s coming to light. We’ve talked about where we came from to where we are now, but ours was a lot smoother. It just didn’t come from a dark place. Where they were it’s been unbelievable what they’ve been able to do."

Drew has also overcome the stereotype earlier in his career that he was a great recruiter but not a strong in-game coach. To the contrary, Drew has always shown the ability to adapt Baylor's strategy and style of play to the talent and strengths of each particular team he's coached throughout the years.