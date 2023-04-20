Obsessed much?

It may seem like a strangely personal question. But whether he asks it outright or not, it’s one that Baylor assistant track and field coach Jeff Chakouian tries to quiz recruits about before he brings them to Waco.

Chakouian — aka “Coach Chak” — works with Baylor’s throwers, those Herculean athletes who compete in the likes of the shot put, discus, hammer throw, weight throw and javelin. Naturally, when Chakouian targets potential recruits, he looks at their strength and their technique and their distances in their respective events, just as any coach would.

But Baylor has only so many scholarships to go around, 12.6 for the men and 18 for the women, to be exact, in the sport of NCAA Div. I track and field. So, with limited spots available for either signed athletes or walk-ons, Coach Chak wants to know one thing above all: Are you committed?

Or, to put it another way, do you need to be committed? Are you crazy for throwing?

“It’s about finding kids that are talented, but also extremely driven,” Chakouian said. “Just the makeup of Baylor, we’re never going to have a group of 20 throwers. It’s just not going to happen. It’s always going to be pretty small. To have that, you may not have a lot of bullets in the gun, so you’ve got to make sure they count. Really, when I’m recruiting, I’m looking for kids who aren’t just talented, but kids who are almost borderline obsessed at doing it at a high level. That’s how all my kids are. All my kids are like that.”

It’s about quality over quantity. Chakouian loves the group of nine athletes he has within BU’s current group of throwers. The Bears are stocked with a mix of young beef and, well, beef jerky, as in some leaders who have been aged a little more in the sun than the others.

“They’re doing well. I think we want to be one of the best throw programs in the country to help our team be one of the best teams in the country,” Chakouian said. “Really, it’s kind of a cool dynamic. All of my younger kids, when they were in high school, were really highly recruited, some of the best kids in the country. Then you have the older vets, like Cole (Hardan), who’s been here forever. It’s kind of a cool dynamic. They’re all really talented and work really, really hard.”

Hardan is indeed the elder statesman of the throw group. A sixth-year graduate student out of Valley Center, California, he’s been around the shot put ring a few thousand times. So, he’s really like another having another coach out there, with his deep level of understanding and experience.

“Sometimes they probably don’t want to hear it,” Hardan said, laughing. “Sometimes they listen and sometimes they don’t. Most of the time, Chak’s laying down the law. That’s for sure. I just give my input whenever they run into a negative roadblock or something. I’ll say, ‘Hey, try this. Try to think it a different way.’ But I’ve been called Old Man, things like that.”

Believe it or not, they’re listening more than Hardan realizes.

“Cole knows a lot,” said freshman Gary Moore Jr., who competes in shot put, discus and hammer throw. “Whether it’s the weight room or regular throwing, he’s kind of the man. I never really had a guy to look up to on the team, because I was always the guy. Now he’s the guy. I can kind of look up to him for guidance, use his technique and just try to imitate him a little more when I throw shot. I’m definitely a ways off from where he is, so the more I can learn about what he does, the closer I can get to being like him.”

Hardan took a winding path to get to Baylor, but he’s been a fixture for the Bears ever since he arrived in the fall of 2017. He originally was planning on playing both football and competing in track and field and Abilene Christian University, but that scholarship offer fell through.

He decided to swing for the fences and contact Baylor, where his sister had attended. He had a good conversation with then-assistant Danny Brabham about joining the Bears as a walk-on, but a few weeks later Brabham retired. So, Hardan called up Baylor again, this time talking to assistant coach Stacey Smith, who found Hardan’s file and helped him enroll just weeks before the fall semester.

“I didn’t know I was going to be here this long, and I was just telling the Lord, like, why I’m here?” said Hardan, who has since been added to Baylor’s scholarship list. “Why I’m here? I always thought I’d never be good enough, because you’ve got Olympians and world champions working out here like Travon Bromell and Wil London. Man, this is a hard crowd to please. You’ve got to show up. That’s really what drove me up until now, that high standard.”

For much of his time at Baylor, Hardan has felt a little like a lone wolf among the men’s throwers. He said that every time that Coach Chak seemingly had a recruit lined up to join the program, they’d change their mind for whatever reason. That’s why he’s so excited about the recent arrivals of Moore and Cooper Mack.

“I tried to get a teammate for three years, we recruited guys, tried to get them here, and they verbally would, then they’d just get scared for some reason,” Hardan said. “We just had to find the right guys. Gary and Cooper are, honestly, the best teammates I ever could have here.”

Moore comes to Baylor from New Haven, Conn., where he was a two-time state champion in both the discus and shot put. His parents are both track and field coaches and his father Gary Sr. was a decathlete back in his competitive days. So, for Junior, competing in “only” three events at Baylor is no big ordeal.

“When I first started track in middle school I was going to be a multi-eventer, so I had to do five events,” Moore said. “This is nothing. I’m used to this. I used to do javelin in high school, so now I’m only doing three. It’s nothing different. I’ve been doing it all my life. It’s just the regular.”

Landing a college scholarship for track and field has been Moore’s life plan for about as long as he can remember. Nevertheless, when Coach Chak first messaged Moore on Instagram about the Baylor program, this lifelong New Englander was puzzled.

“I was like, what’s Baylor? I didn’t even know what Baylor was, didn’t know where Waco was, none of that,” he said. “I had to do research and stuff like that, and I was like, oh, Baylor’s actually pretty good.

“I came on my visit, and the visit was the main thing that drew me to come here. The people are just awesome, I love the campus, Coach Chak’s a good coach, and then Cooper is another big reason I came here. I knew him from high school, we competed against each other. The fact that he was going to be here, I was like, OK, this is definitely a place where we can grow as a program and as a throws group.”

If Moore had any doubts about his choice, they faded into the jetstream with his very first collegiate throw. Back in the indoor season, he broke a Baylor school record in the weight throw on his first attempt with a toss of 65-3.5.

During this outdoor campaign, Moore has a season-best of 58-6.5 in the shot put, just behind Hardan at 59-11.75. Mack, a freshman from South Dakota, has a best of 54-0.

Moore has also thrown 171-2 in the discus and 199-1 in the hammer. With those guys, plus sophomore stud Chinecherem Prosper “Zaza” Nnamdi in the javelin, Baylor definitely has enough muscle to flex and score some points at the conference level later this spring.

“I wouldn’t want to do it if there wasn’t (that potential),” Chakouian said. “I think, at the beginning of outdoor season, the goal is to just figure out what you need to work on. And then where we’re at right now, we’re trying to work on those things while we’re also training and trying to get better. After our home meet and LSU, we’ll start backing off and really trying to fine-tune and get ready for conference and the championship meets.

"The goals are lofty. Every kid I have on the team has the ability to score at the conference level, and the majority should be able to go past at regionals and nationals, too.”

Added head coach Michael Ford, "Out of all of the throwers, I think conference-wise all of them are in the top-15, which that’s a good thing. That’s what we brought them in for is to score at conference. And I think regional-wise, about four of them are qualified so far, and I think we’re very close to doing what we need to do."

Like Moore, freshman Makayla Long is willing to throw caution to the wind by throwing all manner of metal objects into the air for the BU women. She competes in the shot (season-best of 50-3.5), discus (171-10) and hammer (167-3) for the Bears. But she admittedly hasn’t yet hit the kind of marks she expects, even as she senses those distances are coming.

“This first half of the outdoor season has been a little bit rougher than I thought it would be, just thinking, ‘Oh, I have experience now in competition in college with the indoor season,’ and then just coming into outdoors,” Long said. “It’s kind of a different animal doing three events and learning how to conserve your energy and how to execute each one and taking one event at a time.”

Long set an Arizona state record in the shot put in high school in her hometown of Phoenix. But she planned to play college volleyball until COVID arrived during her sophomore year of high school. Suddenly, with fifth-year players returning to their NCAA volleyball programs, scholarship offers were more scarce, especially for 5-foot-10 middle hitters who relied mostly on their righteous hops than their sheer size.

Thankfully, she was strong enough in the throws to still draw plenty of track and field interest, especially after setting that state record.

“I narrowed it down to somewhat close to home, warm place, and had a great medical program,” said Long, who is studying physical therapy. “Baylor was one of those schools that hit all those categories. Then I came here and just the amazing Christian atmosphere, they’re so genuine and unapologetically Christian, which is just awesome. That’s when I was like, ‘This is my place. That’s where I belong.’”

Like all of Baylor’s throwers, Long is committed to the grind. That’s the prerequisite for joining Coach Chak’s throwing crew.

If you want to heave a discus, shot, hammer or javelin at Baylor, you can’t be half-hearted about it. Under work experience on your college application, just list: “Willing and Able.”

“All my kids are like that,” Chakourian said. “I have to pull them back and tell them to do less and they have to rest. I don’t have one athlete on the group that I have to kind of kick in the butt to tell them to get going. And I think that’s one thing I’ve figured out, how to find those kids. I think the kids that are really talented and really driven, we just kind of link up on training and what we want to do.”

Bear Facts

Baylor will honor three of its former stars as Legends of the Meet at this weekend’s Michael Johnson Invitational. That includes the meet’s namesake, Michael Johnson, who competed at Baylor from 1987-90 before going on to become a four-time Olympic gold medalist and eight-time world champion. Also, the Bears will recognize Jeremy Wariner (2003-04), a three-time Olympic gold medalist, and Skylar White (2010-13), a school-record holder in the indoor shot put and outdoor discus.