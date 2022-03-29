 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Incarnate Word tops Baylor softball, 6-4

Bella Sanchez and Aaliyah Garcia collected two RBIs apiece as Incarnate Word knocked off Baylor, 6-4, Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium.

Incarnate Word (11-20) took a 4-1 lead in the third inning as Garcia hit a two-run single. Kendall McGary drilled a run-scoring double and Sanchez hit a run-scoring single in a two-run fifth.

Baylor's McKenzie Wilson hit a two-run double in the sixth off Madison Floyd (2-2), who allowed nine hits, two walks and four runs to get the win for Incarnate Word. The losing pitcher for Baylor (17-14) was Kaci West (4-2), who allowed three hits, two walks and four unearned runs in three innings.

Baylor will host Oklahoma State in a three-game series Friday through Sunday.

